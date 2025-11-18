This Manual Espresso Gadget Is One Fun 'Robot,' But Is It Worth The Price Tag? Users Weigh In
In an age of convenience, there are still some bastions for slow living, especially when it comes to the art of making the perfect cup of coffee. While it's becoming increasingly common for people to opt for smart coffee makers, there's still a good number of coffee lovers who enjoy the manual brewing experience, which can be a meditative experience. So if this sounds like you, you might be on the never-ending hunt for the right tools to grace your daily espresso routine and have come across the Cafelat Robot Barista Espresso Maker.
Capable of generating up to 16 bars of pressure, its built-in pressure gauge can help you calibrate your shots to just how you want them. Out of the box, it comes with the unit itself and a stainless steel 58mm basket, a bottomless portafilter, and a shower screen. In addition, it includes a silicone heat plug, dual spouts, and paper filters, as well as a few spare parts.
With its retro design, it fits right in with a ton of other premium Instagram-worthy kitchen appliances, such as those from popular brands like Smeg and KitchenAid. Apart from the standard black, it's also available in several unique colors, such as green, blue, red, and orange. As of writing, the color does affect the pricing, with the Orange Barista model retailing for $501, while the rest retail for $534. But considering there are many options for manual espresso gadgets out there, do people actually think it's worth the price tag?
What do users have to say about the Cafelat Robot Barista?
On Alternative Brewing, the Cafelat Robot Barista has an average rating of 5 stars from more than 50 reviews. While these aren't huge numbers, it is promising and does signal that the manufacturing quality is consistent. Not to mention, it goes to show that most people think it's still worth the investment despite the hefty price tag. Similarly, a listing on Crema shows that 17 customers thought it was worth giving 4.88 stars on average, with one coffee connoisseur even stating that "It far surpasses the semi-professional, semi-automatic machine I used before."
Apart from its appearance, a lot of people loved how it makes great espresso with less room for error. In fact, one of the most common positive feedback across the board was that it was "forgiving" for people who were not always so precise. One user even praised it for how it performs better than their fancier and more expensive machine. Not to mention, some coffee lovers noted how it had less complicated maintenance and was very easy to clean. Plus, it didn't need a lot of adjustments to get started. That said, a user did lament how they wished the pressure gauge were located better and that it came with a tamper. And of course, the quality of the shot will still highly depend on how masterful your own brewing technique is. That said, if you want something more portable or automated, there are some other options.
Other highly-rated espresso makers
If you're looking for something portable, there's a reason the OutIn Nano Portable Espresso Machine joins our list for some of the best coffee gadgets for camping. A battery-powered, self-heating espresso-making solution, OutIn claims it can generate up to 20 bars of pressure with just a push of a button, which is 4 bars higher than the Cafelat Robot Barista's 16 bar rating. Weighing less than a kilogram, it's available in five colors and works with both ground coffee and Nespresso capsules. Plus, you can even charge it in your car's 12V port if you're spending a lot of time on the road. It's no wonder this award-winning espresso machine has an impressive rating of 4.97 stars from more than 270 customers on its website.
While some people may enjoy the purity of manual espresso makers, others may be relieved to know that you can get a lot of automatic espresso makers for a much lower price tag. These days, there are plenty of major espresso machine brands that offer products at every budget, whether it's the $50 budget machines from Mr. Coffee to the fancy ones with eye-watering prices that are made for professionals, like Breville and La Marzocco. Apart from espresso machines, you might also want to look into getting other coffee gadgets that can enhance your experience. For example, you'll probably need to get an accurate weighing scale and a good grinder for your coffee beans, whether it be manual or automatic.