This Manual Espresso Gadget Is One Fun 'Robot,' But Is It Worth The Price Tag? Users Weigh In

In an age of convenience, there are still some bastions for slow living, especially when it comes to the art of making the perfect cup of coffee. While it's becoming increasingly common for people to opt for smart coffee makers, there's still a good number of coffee lovers who enjoy the manual brewing experience, which can be a meditative experience. So if this sounds like you, you might be on the never-ending hunt for the right tools to grace your daily espresso routine and have come across the Cafelat Robot Barista Espresso Maker.

Capable of generating up to 16 bars of pressure, its built-in pressure gauge can help you calibrate your shots to just how you want them. Out of the box, it comes with the unit itself and a stainless steel 58mm basket, a bottomless portafilter, and a shower screen. In addition, it includes a silicone heat plug, dual spouts, and paper filters, as well as a few spare parts.

With its retro design, it fits right in with a ton of other premium Instagram-worthy kitchen appliances, such as those from popular brands like Smeg and KitchenAid. Apart from the standard black, it's also available in several unique colors, such as green, blue, red, and orange. As of writing, the color does affect the pricing, with the Orange Barista model retailing for $501, while the rest retail for $534. But considering there are many options for manual espresso gadgets out there, do people actually think it's worth the price tag?