Can Gemini Make Google Home Less Awful? We Put Google's AI Update To The Test

Smart home ecosystems like Google Home and Amazon Alexa were supposed to herald a "Jetsons" style future when they arrived in the mid-2010s. Complete with voice assistants that allowed users to command their lights, thermostats, and security systems without moving a finger, it all looked like the utopian promises of the tech industry were finally bearing fruit.

Once people began to use smart home products in their actual homes, that Captain Kirk fantasy was given the red shirt treatment. Managing a smart home turned out to be far from frictionless, as users pleaded with their speakers to turn on the bedroom lights. Google Home was particularly messy. Every device added to a home seemed to cause new problems, and features that once worked reliably have steadily broken down or been removed.

Google finally seems to have noticed how dire the situation is, and it's attempting to remedy things with — what else — a big, AI-powered overhaul. But will throwing Gemini at the situation help, or will it make matters worse? I won't bury the lede here. Testing Gemini in Google Home for a week has been like living in my own, personal version of the Disney movie "Smart House." Many of the usual problems we've come to expect from AI carry over into this smart home integration. There's a glint of something promising amid the chaos, but this update needed a lot more time in the oven. Let's dive into my weeklong experience with Google's big bet on Gemini for Google Home, which began with the AI assistant gaslighting me about my own light bulbs.