Walmart's Onn Vs. Target's Heyday: How These Cheaper Tech Brands Compare

There are many tech brands out there, and finding one that works for you can be tricky. This is doubly true if you're mindful of your budget. In such scenarios, you can always mix and match different brands, checking out all available options and choosing the model most suited to your needs on a case-by-case basis, but that can be tiresome. Sometimes it's easier to go to a single store and get everything you need, all in one place. Certain smart devices might also be easier to sync with each other if they are all part of the same ecosystem. So, which brand should you choose, and where should you shop?

Walmart and Target are two of the biggest retail chains in America. Walmart sells a lot of highly rated tech items from other brands, as does Target, but each of them also has its own store-owned tech brand that makes a wide range of electronics at prices generally much lower than those of its big-name counterparts. Walmart has Onn, while Target has Heyday. By private-labeling these products, these two superstore chains can cut out the middlemen in the distribution process and offer their products at significantly lower prices.

Those of you who are considering investing in one of these brands may want to know a bit more about how they compare. You might want to know which products Onn and Heyday offer, how their pricing compares, and what their warranty coverage is like. Here is how these brands compare on various aspects.