Walmart's Onn Vs. Target's Heyday: How These Cheaper Tech Brands Compare
There are many tech brands out there, and finding one that works for you can be tricky. This is doubly true if you're mindful of your budget. In such scenarios, you can always mix and match different brands, checking out all available options and choosing the model most suited to your needs on a case-by-case basis, but that can be tiresome. Sometimes it's easier to go to a single store and get everything you need, all in one place. Certain smart devices might also be easier to sync with each other if they are all part of the same ecosystem. So, which brand should you choose, and where should you shop?
Walmart and Target are two of the biggest retail chains in America. Walmart sells a lot of highly rated tech items from other brands, as does Target, but each of them also has its own store-owned tech brand that makes a wide range of electronics at prices generally much lower than those of its big-name counterparts. Walmart has Onn, while Target has Heyday. By private-labeling these products, these two superstore chains can cut out the middlemen in the distribution process and offer their products at significantly lower prices.
Those of you who are considering investing in one of these brands may want to know a bit more about how they compare. You might want to know which products Onn and Heyday offer, how their pricing compares, and what their warranty coverage is like. Here is how these brands compare on various aspects.
Heyday specializes in stylish accessories
Starting off with the Target brand, Heyday stylizes itself as a collection of "not-so-basic tech accessories." The company home page lists categories for cell phone cases and accessories, headphones, cables and chargers, speakers, smartwatch bands, tablet accessories, AirTag keychains, computer accessories, cameras, and AirPod cases, but that's just the beginning of what Heyday sells. Magnetic power banks, styluses, ring lights, mice, keyboards, microphones, power strips, selfie sticks, and several other items also fall under the brand's umbrella.
There are a few more feature-rich items, such as the Heyday Earbuds, which offer active noise cancellation, but you'll likely notice that there aren't many big-ticket items or smart devices in the company's catalog. In fact, aside from a handful of cameras, headphones, and special charging devices, nearly everything Heyday sells is under $50. This is because the company is much more focused on tech accessories than the tech itself.
Heyday primarily deals in stylish, design-forward accessories and smaller electronics with an emphasis on everyday usability. Some of its products are sleek and elegant, while others boast whimsical patterns or pops of vibrant color, but there is nearly always an aesthetic value at play. So whether you choose the simple black iPad case, the flower-patterned AirPod case, or the pretzel-shaped mouse pad with a baguette wrist rest, you're making a choice that goes beyond mere utility. Heyday's products often come in contemporary color palettes and sleek finishes that are designed to accentuate home décor and personal style.
Onn specializes in affordable, functional electronics
Onn, one of Walmart's exclusive tech brands, is a different animal altogether. It offers a much wider range of products, including some items that are traditionally a bit more expensive. Onn sells headphones and speakers as well as computers, phones, and charging accessories, just like Heyday, but it also sells a lot more. TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, tablets, smart security devices (cameras, doorbells, etc), and PC displays are also within the company's purview. So, you can stock up your entire entertainment center with tech like an Onn 65-inch 4K TV, an Onn Google TV streaming box, and an Onn 20-inch 2.0 Channel Soundbar with Bluetooth. Meanwhile, another family member might sit on the couch next to you and play around on an Onn 11-inch Tablet Pro paired with Onn Over-Ear ANC Headphones. In fact, many users consider Onn's televisions among the best Walmart TVs you can buy for under $500.
Onn has a handful of more colorful or decorative products, such as its Small Rugged Bluetooth Speakers or its Multicolor Mushroom iPhone cases, but most of its products have a simple yet clean aesthetic, available in black, gray, or white. Onn's greater focus is on achieving a healthy balance between performance and affordability, with little consideration for personalized style. This is more in line with what you would expect from a more traditional store-owned brand. No frills, just simplicity and utility at budget prices. This might appeal to people who prefer that sort of minimalist aesthetic, but most people might simply prefer Onn for the simple fact that it offers a significantly wider range of products.
How are they compared in pricing
Now that you have an idea about what Onn and Heyday sell, you might want to know a bit more about how they compare in terms of pricing. As mentioned above, Onn sells a lot more high-end products, so it's not surprising that its overall catalogue seems to skew on the more expensive side when compared to Heyday. That said, comparing comparable items from both brands tells a different story.
Walmart sells a set of wireless over-ear headphones for $14.88 while Heyday sells a pair for $15.00. So, here we see similar products at similar prices, both significantly more affordable than items from name-brand companies such as the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones, which retail for $69.99. We see a similar story with comparable accessories, such as tablet stands. The Onn Adjustable Metal Stand is $19.97, and the Heyday Bi-Fold Stand is $19.99.
The price differences aren't always a matter of pennies, however. There are some items with cost differences that are slightly less marginal. Onn's Small Rugged Bluetooth Speaker is $14.88, while Heyday's small-sized Portable Bluetooth Speaker is $19.99. That's a 25% difference, which is significant, but both of them are still under $20, placing them well within the budget category.
Overall, Onn has a slight edge in value, but it's minimal. Both brands are well-suited to budget-conscious buyers, offering products that are significantly more affordable than those from bigger-name brands.
What about the warranty
One final thing to consider is the warranty each of these brands offers. Electronics can be pricey, and a good warranty can help you feel more secure in your purchase.
Heyday's buyer protection coverage is pretty straightforward. Many of the items state they come with a 1-year limited warranty, but it seems this refers to the standard return policy for Target-owned brands. "Target Owned Brand items can be returned for up to one year with a receipt for an exchange or refund," the company's return policy states. "The 30-day extended return window for Target Circle Card holders is not extended to Target brand items. The guest can use their Target Wallet as a form of receipt if the transaction is in the purchase history." This implies that all Heyday products (even those that don't explicitly mention a warranty) may be returned or exchanged within one year of purchase, so long as you have a receipt or a record of the sale on your Target Wallet account.
Onn's policy, on the other hand, varies slightly from product to product. Onn LCD TVs 42 inches or larger come with a standard 1-year warranty, which can be extended to 2 years if you register the TV online within the first 90 days after purchase. The rest of Onn's products also come with a 1-year warranty, though this version requires proof of purchase and covers only parts and labor for the first 90 days, with limited parts for the remainder of the year. There doesn't appear to be an option for extending this coverage via registration.