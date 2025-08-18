Do Target's Heyday Earbuds Have Noise Cancelling Capabilities?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Target is one of the largest retail chains in America and offers buyers a huge range of products spanning everything from groceries to electronics. The retailer's Heyday brand focuses on tech accessories, including a range of both wired and wireless earbuds. Heyday's Active Noise Cancelling wireless Bluetooth Earbuds seem like an attractive deal at around $30, although they're not the cheapest pair of wireless earbuds that the brand offers. Still, they're significantly cheaper than virtually all of the top-rated noise-cancelling wireless earbuds on the market.

The earbuds come with an impressive list of features, including active noise cancellation (ANC). For the uninitiated, earbuds with active noise cancellation use a microphone to listen to background noise, then produce a sound wave that's the exact opposite of the background noise in order to effectively cancel it out.

This process happens without the wearer having to do anything, with the effect being that said wearer gets to enjoy their music or podcasts with minimal interference, even if they're in an area with higher levels of ambient noise. While the technology behind ANC remains fundamentally similar between different earbud makes and models, some systems are more effective at blocking noise than others.