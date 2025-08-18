Do Target's Heyday Earbuds Have Noise Cancelling Capabilities?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Target is one of the largest retail chains in America and offers buyers a huge range of products spanning everything from groceries to electronics. The retailer's Heyday brand focuses on tech accessories, including a range of both wired and wireless earbuds. Heyday's Active Noise Cancelling wireless Bluetooth Earbuds seem like an attractive deal at around $30, although they're not the cheapest pair of wireless earbuds that the brand offers. Still, they're significantly cheaper than virtually all of the top-rated noise-cancelling wireless earbuds on the market.
The earbuds come with an impressive list of features, including active noise cancellation (ANC). For the uninitiated, earbuds with active noise cancellation use a microphone to listen to background noise, then produce a sound wave that's the exact opposite of the background noise in order to effectively cancel it out.
This process happens without the wearer having to do anything, with the effect being that said wearer gets to enjoy their music or podcasts with minimal interference, even if they're in an area with higher levels of ambient noise. While the technology behind ANC remains fundamentally similar between different earbud makes and models, some systems are more effective at blocking noise than others.
What other features do the Heyday earbuds have?
Alongside their noise-cancelling capabilities, the Heyday wireless earbuds are also IPX4 rated against water ingress, so they should be resistant to sweat and splashes of water. They offer up to 33 feet of Bluetooth range and, with ANC enabled, can last up to 4.5 hours on a charge. A fully-charged set of earbuds plus a fully-charged case will result in a total of 20 hours' playback time.
Basic playback functions can be controlled via touch, with play, pause, call answering, and song skipping all available through a single tap or hold of one earbud. Heyday also includes three sizes of earbud tips. However, if you're someone who usually finds that wireless earbuds fall out of your ear, pricier rivals offer more secure designs and additional eartips for a better fit.
The Heyday earbuds' feature list means that they seem like a good deal at first glance, although reviewers on Target's website offer mixed feedback on the quality of their features and construction. If you buy them and find that they don't live up to their maker's promises, they're covered by a one-year warranty.