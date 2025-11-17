Do You Need To Warm Up Your Harley-Davidson's Engine Before Riding?

Older folks living in cold-weather climates always heeded the sage advice of warming up your automobile before driving, just to "get the juices flowing." Equally as important was allowing the car's heater to remove the bite from freezing seats and the defroster to work its melty magic on windshield ice. Or at least that was once the prevailing thought, back when vehicles still used carburetors instead of fancy fuel injection.

Otherwise, you'd face the wrath of the angry metal beast, surely stalling out. However, that's no longer the case because fuel injectors operate on a different principle (they don't rely on precise fuel-air mixtures) and therefore don't require more than a handful of seconds before they're ready and raring to go. Plus, given how pricey gasoline is today, no one can afford to simply let it go to waste with needless idling (one of several bad habits making you spend more on gas). But what about motorcycles, and in particular, a Harley-Davidson? Well, the exact same advice applies.

Those equipped with carburetors should still be warmed up before roaring off, but bikes with fuel injection simply don't require it. As for the old adage about allowing time for the oil to properly circulate, according to the official owner's manual for a 2023 H-D touring model (under "Starting the Engine"), it explicitly states, "The engine should be allowed to run slowly for 15-30 seconds. This will allow the engine to warm up and let oil reach all surfaces needing lubrication. Failure to comply can result in engine damage."