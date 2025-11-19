These Android Keyboard Alternatives Put Google's Gboard To Shame

When it comes to default apps and services, most Android phones simply resort to what Google has to offer. Examples include the Google Phone app for making phone calls and Google Messages for handling SMS and RCS chats. There is another service that doesn't get talked about nearly as much as it should — Gboard. It's the default keyboard application on most modern Android devices and is practically one of the most used services for Android on a daily basis.

With over ten billion installs on the Play Store and a solid 4.4-star rating, Gboard is obviously doing a lot of things right — and to its credit, it offers a feature-packed typing experience with rich customization options, swipe typing, and reliable speech-to-text support. On top of that, Gboard continues to receive updates that bring useful add-ons like Google Translate and the ability to resize the keyboard.

Despite all of its positives, Gboard isn't a popular pick when it comes to privacy. Several users have sought alternatives since the prospect of willingly handing your data over to Google doesn't seem too great. The good thing about Android is you never run out of options — and the ability to change your phone's keyboard allows you to explore some of the better alternatives to Gboard out there. We've tested two such picks that each offer something unique in comparison to Gboard — you can find more about how we tested these keyboard apps at the end of this read.