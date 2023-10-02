How To Change Your Android Phone's Keyboard (And Why You Should)

Using our phone's keyboard — whether in messages or on websites — became a whole lot simpler once the technology moved away from physical keypads to touch screens. Remember having to press a single numerical key multiple times just to type out one specific letter? Well, now we just use a digital keyboard (with most of the necessary keys available at once) instead.

As handy as it can be to use a digital keyboard for social media apps, messaging, emails, and so on through our smartphones, the default options aren't ideal for everyone. Anything from the general layout, font size, functionality, or a preference for something other than QWERTY.

Not every Android phone comes with the same default keyboard, either, so if you change from something like a Pixel to a Galaxy, you can expect a somewhat different layout along with other changes. Also, not all default Android keyboards support swipe typing, which means you'll have to switch to something else if you want to utilize that particular function. Fortunately, there is an easy way to customize your regular keyboard or install a new one that meets your preferences.