How Fast Is The E Ride Pro-SS 3.0? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times

The past few years have seen a significant rise in the popularity of adventure-focused electric dirt bikes (e-moto bikes) in the U.S. These compact battery-powered motorcycles make for great eco-friendly alternatives to traditional gas-powered dirt bikes. There are a handful of brands that sell e-moto bikes, including Surron, which makes some rather fast e-bikes, and Talaria, a brand that limits its X3 bike under the mandated speed limit for e-bikes. There's also E Ride Pro, which burst onto the scene in 2023 and has been gradually expanding its portfolio.

Powered by a 50 AH, 3600WH battery, the E Ride Pro SS 3.0 claims a 100-mile range, using a 15.8 KW motor (peak power), with a claimed top speed of 62 mph, and a 0-30 mph acceleration time of 2 seconds. A 62 mph top speed and its power rating ensures that this dirt bike is not street legal in most U.S. municipalities. For a bike to qualify as an e-bike, it needs to satisfy several requirements.

The top speed of a Class 1 e-bike shouldn't exceed 20 mph (with pedal assist), a Class 2 e-bike is also limited to 20 mph, but using a throttle, while a Class 3 e-bike can reach speeds of up to 28 mph with pedal assist. Then there is the all-important federal law that limits the power output of the motor to 750W for it to be street legal. The SS 3.0's 15,800 W peak power and 62 mph top speed put it firmly in electric-motorcycle territory, making it suitable only for private trails or off-road use.