How Fast Is The E Ride Pro-SS 3.0? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times
The past few years have seen a significant rise in the popularity of adventure-focused electric dirt bikes (e-moto bikes) in the U.S. These compact battery-powered motorcycles make for great eco-friendly alternatives to traditional gas-powered dirt bikes. There are a handful of brands that sell e-moto bikes, including Surron, which makes some rather fast e-bikes, and Talaria, a brand that limits its X3 bike under the mandated speed limit for e-bikes. There's also E Ride Pro, which burst onto the scene in 2023 and has been gradually expanding its portfolio.
Powered by a 50 AH, 3600WH battery, the E Ride Pro SS 3.0 claims a 100-mile range, using a 15.8 KW motor (peak power), with a claimed top speed of 62 mph, and a 0-30 mph acceleration time of 2 seconds. A 62 mph top speed and its power rating ensures that this dirt bike is not street legal in most U.S. municipalities. For a bike to qualify as an e-bike, it needs to satisfy several requirements.
The top speed of a Class 1 e-bike shouldn't exceed 20 mph (with pedal assist), a Class 2 e-bike is also limited to 20 mph, but using a throttle, while a Class 3 e-bike can reach speeds of up to 28 mph with pedal assist. Then there is the all-important federal law that limits the power output of the motor to 750W for it to be street legal. The SS 3.0's 15,800 W peak power and 62 mph top speed put it firmly in electric-motorcycle territory, making it suitable only for private trails or off-road use.
E Ride Pro SS 3.0: Detailed specifications and pricing
The E Ride Pro SS 3.0's powerful motor and large, swappable battery give it around 64 miles of range if ridden at a conservative 25 mph. If riders limit the top speed to around 15 mph, the bike can breach the 100-mile barrier in terms of overall range. It supports regenerative braking as well, which further aids in increasing the overall range. The large battery size has a direct impact on the SS 3.0's charging time, with the bike taking around 3.5 hours to go from 20% to 90%.
The SS 3.0 sports 19-inch front and 18-inch rear tires, respectively, and sports a long travel front and rear suspension setup. It weighs around 167 pounds and is rated to carry almost the same weight (165 pounds) in terms of payload. The E Ride Pro SS 3.0 has a listed price of $5,599 on the company website, but is on sale for an effective price of $4,999. The company will charge an additional $300 for shipping, with deliveries taking approximately a month from the date of order.
With some cities resorting to confiscating and destroying hundreds of dirt bikes every year, it is vital that you check with your local municipality and verify whether these machines are street legal in your city before committing to a purchase.