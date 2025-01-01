How Fast Does A Talaria XXX Go? A Look At Its Top Speed & Power Output
Electric bicycles (e-bikes) are fairly common in the U.S., with several brands vying for your attention. But the past few years have also witnessed the emergence of adventure-focused electric moto bikes (e-moto bikes). Among the major players in the e-moto bike segment is Luna, which has gained significant popularity in the U.S. thanks to its extensive value-for-money offerings. The newest product from the company, the Talaria XXX (aka Talaria X3), was launched in June 2023 and is the most affordable product in Talaria's lineup, with a starting price of $2,645. Talaria touts the XXX as a smaller, lighter version of the Sting R MX4, which starts at $3,999.
The USP of the Talaria XXX over other models from the company's range of e-moto bikes mainly centers around its smaller size, lower weight, and simpler single-pivot rear suspension (compared to a more complex linkage suspension on the higher-priced models). The Talaria XXX also gets a smaller 40Ah battery compared to the larger 45Ah battery on the Sting R MX4. It is also pertinent to note that the XXX is mostly designed for daily riding, unlike the other models in Talaria's lineup that excel in offroad and trail riding conditions.
In the U.S., the Talaria XXX is sold as an off-road bike, with its top speed restricted to 20 mph. However, the bike's theoretical top speed is much higher and can be bypassed at the owner's risk. The manufacturer does not, however, recommend any owner do the same.
While these are the official top-speed claims by the manufacturer, how does the Talaria XXX fare in real-world conditions? Let's find out.
How powerful is the Talaria XXX and how fast can it go?
The official spec sheet on the Talaria XXX's official U.S. website confirms that the machine is capable of delivering a peak power output of 6,500 w (6.5 kW). However, according to Electrek, the peak power output of the Talaria XXX is slightly lower (6 kW). The nominal power output at 3 kW is much lower compared to the XXX's peak power output.
As already outlined, the Talaria XXX's top speed has been electronically limited to 20 mph to comply with federal, state, and local laws. The official listing for the Talaria XXX on Luna Cycle (the official dealer of Talaria bikes in the U.S.) states that the bike will do over 40 mph if an owner chooses to remove the speed limiter.
Several videos show the top speed the Talaria XXX can achieve. A range test video posted by Talaria Boys shows the bike hitting a top speed of 49 mph in Sport mode and 27 mph top speed in Eco mode. Another video, this time posted by Pat Outdoors, shows the Talaria XXX hitting a speedo-indicated top speed of 54 mph, which is the fastest we have seen a stock Talaria XXX go. It becomes evident that the Talaria XXX is capable of hitting decent speeds, well above its claimed 20 mph limit.