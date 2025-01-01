How Fast Does A Talaria XXX Go? A Look At Its Top Speed & Power Output

Electric bicycles (e-bikes) are fairly common in the U.S., with several brands vying for your attention. But the past few years have also witnessed the emergence of adventure-focused electric moto bikes (e-moto bikes). Among the major players in the e-moto bike segment is Luna, which has gained significant popularity in the U.S. thanks to its extensive value-for-money offerings. The newest product from the company, the Talaria XXX (aka Talaria X3), was launched in June 2023 and is the most affordable product in Talaria's lineup, with a starting price of $2,645. Talaria touts the XXX as a smaller, lighter version of the Sting R MX4, which starts at $3,999.

The USP of the Talaria XXX over other models from the company's range of e-moto bikes mainly centers around its smaller size, lower weight, and simpler single-pivot rear suspension (compared to a more complex linkage suspension on the higher-priced models). The Talaria XXX also gets a smaller 40Ah battery compared to the larger 45Ah battery on the Sting R MX4. It is also pertinent to note that the XXX is mostly designed for daily riding, unlike the other models in Talaria's lineup that excel in offroad and trail riding conditions.

In the U.S., the Talaria XXX is sold as an off-road bike, with its top speed restricted to 20 mph. However, the bike's theoretical top speed is much higher and can be bypassed at the owner's risk. The manufacturer does not, however, recommend any owner do the same.

While these are the official top-speed claims by the manufacturer, how does the Talaria XXX fare in real-world conditions? Let's find out.