This Headlight Hack Makes Toyotas Easy Pickings For Thieves

Auto theft has been a problem almost as long as cars have been around, but it's been a particular blight in the U.S. over the last few decades. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that car theft peaked in 1991 and has declined significantly since then, but thieves have evolved beyond their old low-tech tactics. Anti-theft features like electronic immobilizers made lock-picking tools and wire coat hangers ineffective on many cars, and this continued as vehicles became more tech and software-dependent.

Unfortunately, loading cars with computers has made some models even more vulnerable to theft. The "Kia Boys" made news by using USB drives and cables to steal cars, and another method is evolving that doesn't even require access to the passenger cabin. The Toyota RAV4 is the most popular SUV in the United States, and thieves can use its headlight connectors to access the Controlled Area Network (CAN) bus to spoof keys and fobs. The CAN bus is responsible for everything from lights and driver-assist systems to vehicle security and diagnostics; let's take a look at how CAN injector theft happens and what's being done to stop it.