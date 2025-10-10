This US City Warns Kia And Hyundai Thefts Are On The Rise, And 'Kia Boys' Are To Blame
As great as car ownership can be, it's undoubtedly a major source of stress. Not only is it expensive and time-consuming to maintain a vehicle, but there's the ever-present risk that something bad could happen to one's ride. Inattentive drivers are bad enough, but there are also criminals to worry about. This is why it's important to know how to spot car thieves before your ride ends up stolen. These strategies have become a lot more important for drivers in a particular city, who've received a warning that their vehicles could be in even more danger.
According to the City of Rome, New York Police Department, theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles has been increasing in the area. Thus, drivers of these vehicles, especially those built between 2011 and 2022, should be extra careful going forward. The police department urged drivers to visit their local dealership to ensure their rides are equipped with the latest anti-theft software. It was also advised to invest in a steering wheel lock, which would make it hard for thieves to drive the car away, and to spread the word so that others are aware of the danger their vehicles could be in.
The models at risk point toward the individuals who are seemingly responsible for this crime uptick. They call themselves "Kia Boys," and they're not your average Internet trolls.
All about about the Kia Boys
While "Kia Boys" may sound like a fictional group of troublemakers, the fact is that they're all too real. They date back to the early 2020s, when a TikTok video revealed a major design flaw in Kia and Hyundai vehicle models produced from 2011 to 2022. These model years don't feature an immobilizer, allowing would-be thieves to easily start a car without the key via hotwiring or other electrical means.
With this information spreading across social media like wildfire, exploiting this design oversight became something of a trend. The thieves took to referring to themselves as "Kia Boys" and began stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles across the United States, seemingly for fun and online clout. In fact, SlashGear's own Brittany Roston had her Hyundai stolen by so-called Kia Boys. Several Hyundai and Kia models rank among the most stolen vehicles in recent years. Fortunately, in the years since this trend caught on, Kia and Hyundai have taken it upon themselves to offer physical and software-based anti-theft measures to customers, hopefully deterring thieves.
No matter how you look at it, car theft is a major issue that plagues the United States and beyond. For Kia and Hyundai drivers, specifically those in Rome, New York, the risks have increased as this enduring social media trend has picked up steam in the area. If you own a car that's at risk, remember to take the necessary safety precautions and remain vigilant from here on out.