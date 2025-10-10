This US City Warns Kia And Hyundai Thefts Are On The Rise, And 'Kia Boys' Are To Blame

As great as car ownership can be, it's undoubtedly a major source of stress. Not only is it expensive and time-consuming to maintain a vehicle, but there's the ever-present risk that something bad could happen to one's ride. Inattentive drivers are bad enough, but there are also criminals to worry about. This is why it's important to know how to spot car thieves before your ride ends up stolen. These strategies have become a lot more important for drivers in a particular city, who've received a warning that their vehicles could be in even more danger.

According to the City of Rome, New York Police Department, theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles has been increasing in the area. Thus, drivers of these vehicles, especially those built between 2011 and 2022, should be extra careful going forward. The police department urged drivers to visit their local dealership to ensure their rides are equipped with the latest anti-theft software. It was also advised to invest in a steering wheel lock, which would make it hard for thieves to drive the car away, and to spread the word so that others are aware of the danger their vehicles could be in.

The models at risk point toward the individuals who are seemingly responsible for this crime uptick. They call themselves "Kia Boys," and they're not your average Internet trolls.