How To Spot Thieves Targeting Your Car Before It's Stolen

Car theft doesn't usually happen in the blink of an eye — it's a well-planned crime. Thieves often study your habits, test your car's security, and wait for the perfect moment to strike. It doesn't matter if you own a worn-out Honda or a brand-new BMW; if your car looks like an easy target, thieves might be watching. That's why spotting the early signs is key. Keep an eye out for people loitering nearby, cars idling at odd hours, or small, unusual markings on your vehicle.

Some thieves also run signal jamming tests to interfere with key fobs or use tricks like placing a coin in the door handle to prevent locking. If your fob starts acting up or your mirrors are out of place, don't ignore it. These seemingly small signs could mean that someone was checking how easy it is to steal your car. One false alarm may not mean much, but if it happens more than once, it's worth paying attention.

While any car can be a target, some vehicles are more attractive to thieves than others. Older cars with fewer security features, pickups with high resale parts, and luxury models like BMWs or Audis are common picks. Recently, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 became the most commonly stolen pickup truck, leaving behind the Ford F-150.