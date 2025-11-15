5 Power Tools At Home Depot You Should Steer Clear Of (According To User Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home Depot is a consistent presence in the lives of DIYers, home renovators, and just about anyone else who needs a tool or two to get a job done. The home improvement retailer operates over 2,000 stores across nearly 1,500 U.S. cities, spanning 50 states and several territories. Home Depot features all kinds of tools and materials to support your projects, including a range of in-house brands such as Husky and exclusives like Ryobi. Many great tools line the shelves, but buyers have noted that some might be better left there in favor of alternative solutions. In some cases, the tool is a quality asset, but a different purchasing channel is warranted to take advantage of a steep discount.

These five tools are prime examples of good intentions but bad execution. Owners have found that something is missing in the final product to deliver on the value promised by the brand's marketing team and spec sheet. In all fairness, many users still give each of these power tools good reviews, but there are just too many 1-star ratings and a few common themes that continue to crop up for a buyer to write the highlighted problems off as a fluke.