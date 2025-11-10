Toyota Just Revealed The New Hilux And It's Changed In Every Way, Except One

The Toyota Hilux represents one of the longest-running and most noteworthy pickup truck models across the world, being in continuous production since 1968. During that time, we've seen a tremendous evolution of not just the Hilux, but pickup trucks in general; going from practical, spartan farmers' tools to luxurious, well-appointed vehicles that can do it all — perhaps with the exception of delivering good fuel economy. That's been a problem of full-size pickups since time immemorial, but several models have attempted to change the tune. Vehicles like the Ford F-150 Lightning, for example, marking perhaps the most well-known BEV pickup out there (and one of the fastest Ford trucks ever made).

As of November 2025, we can count the Hilux among those making the changeover to EV technology, utilizing both FCEV and BEV variants in addition to the traditional diesel. That's right: This truck comes with a choice of three distinct powertrains, with each aiming at a specific market. The BEV, for instance, is set to satisfy fleet customers looking for zero-emission vehicles, without compromising on factors like the off-road capability, with Toyota citing specifics such as a wading depth equal to that of the diesel model.

Everything you see on this Hilux is new, from the powertrain options to the exterior and interior design architecture; everything except its utility as a body-on-frame truck. Will it be controversial? Probably, considering that EV truck sales have slumped in recent years, with Ford even considering axing the F-150 Lightning. Toyota, meanwhile, are committed to a zero-emission goal, Hilux apparently included.