Toyota Just Revealed The New Hilux And It's Changed In Every Way, Except One
The Toyota Hilux represents one of the longest-running and most noteworthy pickup truck models across the world, being in continuous production since 1968. During that time, we've seen a tremendous evolution of not just the Hilux, but pickup trucks in general; going from practical, spartan farmers' tools to luxurious, well-appointed vehicles that can do it all — perhaps with the exception of delivering good fuel economy. That's been a problem of full-size pickups since time immemorial, but several models have attempted to change the tune. Vehicles like the Ford F-150 Lightning, for example, marking perhaps the most well-known BEV pickup out there (and one of the fastest Ford trucks ever made).
As of November 2025, we can count the Hilux among those making the changeover to EV technology, utilizing both FCEV and BEV variants in addition to the traditional diesel. That's right: This truck comes with a choice of three distinct powertrains, with each aiming at a specific market. The BEV, for instance, is set to satisfy fleet customers looking for zero-emission vehicles, without compromising on factors like the off-road capability, with Toyota citing specifics such as a wading depth equal to that of the diesel model.
Everything you see on this Hilux is new, from the powertrain options to the exterior and interior design architecture; everything except its utility as a body-on-frame truck. Will it be controversial? Probably, considering that EV truck sales have slumped in recent years, with Ford even considering axing the F-150 Lightning. Toyota, meanwhile, are committed to a zero-emission goal, Hilux apparently included.
What we know about the ninth-generation Hilux
First thing's first: all of this is subject to change, as Toyota has stated. Toyota has issued several worldwide press releases detailing the specifics of the new Hilux, including a Toyota Australia-designed exterior and interior package, an arrival date for the hydrogen FCEV Hilux set for 2028, and sales scheduled in Europe and the U.K. for mid-2026 with diesel hybrid and all-new BEV variants available.
The diesel model represents the most obviously "traditional" Hilux; featuring the 2.8D powertrain which debuted in 2025, coupled to a 48V lithium-ion battery and DC-DC converter. However, Toyota has stated that these ICE models are only available to Eastern European, Australian, and Japanese customers — no diesels for mainland Western Europe or the U.K.
Instead, Toyota stated a desire to diversify these powertrains per-region, citing each region's specific needs and infrastructure as the primary influence behind what goes where. Therefore, for Western Europe, we can expect the fully-electric BEV variant, which features a 59.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and electrified front and rear axles for permanent AWD capability. This setup boasts 151 lb-ft of torque on the front axle and 198 lb-ft on the rear. Not the most powerful, but good enough for an estimated ~1,576-pound carrying and ~3,527-pound towing capacity. Like most other Hilux model years, it'll be functional, not fast.
As for the hydrogen FCEV model, that's not set to debut until around 2028. Toyota has stated a need for better hydrogen infrastructure in Europe as a primary motivator for rolling this truck out, effectively spurring the development of new fuel logistics (and, possibly, future hydrogen-powered cars to go along with it). Toyota's historically been a leader in pioneering this technologyl; take the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai, for example.
Is this Hilux as good as its predecessors?
It's hard to say at this early developmental stage, especially with so many radical changes, if this truck still comfortably claims the undisputed heavyweight title of "World's Toughest Truck." The signs are looking good, from what we've seen: Toyota has claimed the BEV and hybrid powertrains will not detract from the overall durability of the Hilux.
Toyota has even stated that it's providing various measures to counter the usual damage these trucks receive when off-roading. These include setting vital components higher up in the vehicle, and building specialized panels to prevent damage. Toyota is basically providing what would be toughened factory skid plates. It remains to be seen whether this'll be enough, much less if it'll be reliable to Hilux standards.
That said, this new Hilux is the torchbearer in a number of crucial areas: the BEV and FCEV technology being obvious enough. However, it's also the most Australian Hilux ever designed, certainly a plus with Oceania being a substantial client. Moreover, its utility specs, especially the diesel hybrid and its 7,716-pound estimated towing capacity, are impressive. Sadly we're still not likely to see them in U.S. markets, thanks to the Hilux being effectively banned. But we can dream.