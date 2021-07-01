2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI gets a 204HP turbo four-cylinder engine

The 2022 Volkswagen Polo GTI is arriving in Europe with updated styling and more power under the hood than the old Polo GTI. The North American market is not privy to VW Polo. Still, the German automaker recently unveiled the facelifted version of its popular sixth-generation Polo supermini without spilling the beans on a range-topping GTI version like the eighth-gen Golf GTI – until now.

Under the hood, the 2022 VW Polo is sure to impress sporty drivers. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine producing 204 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Sadly, you can’t have a manual since it only comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, helping it propel from zero to 60 mph in 6.5-seconds, quite impressive for what is a small, practical, and fuel-efficient small hatchback.

Also new in the latest VW Polo GTI is the automaker’s IQ.Drive Travel Assist feature that allows for semi-automated driving. The system can control the steering, braking, and acceleration of the car from zero up to 130 mph (120 kph). In addition, IQ.Drive works with the Polo GTI’s adaptive cruise control and lane assist features to deliver a safer and smoother drive.

Meanwhile, the sporty cabin has a titanium black headliner, red contrast stitching, a leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel, and sports seats wrapped in plaid and leather. It also gets VW’s latest-generation MIB3.1 infotainment system with voice control, Wi-Fi, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster. Optional features include a Beats audio system with six speakers and a floor-mounted amplifier.

Outside, the 2022 VW Polo GTI has LED matrix headlights, an LED light bar spanning the front grille, redesigned LED taillight clusters with animated brake lighting, and GTI-specific front and rear bumpers. Of course, no GTI is complete without that signature red trim strip that wraps around the Polo GTI’s façade.

Underneath, it has lowered suspension and standard 17-inch alloy wheels (18-inch rims are optional). The 2022 VW Polo GTI is available in five paint colors: Deep Black Pearl, Smokey Gray Metallic, Kings Red Metallic, Pure White Uni, and Reff Blue Metallic. Best of all, you can pair the red, white, and blue paint with a black roof.

Volkswagen has yet to reveal the pricing, but we reckon the 2022 Polo GTI will start at around £25,000 or $34,502, a lot of money for a small car. But then again, not a lot of small cars have the power to keep up with the Ford Fiesta ST and Hyundai i20. The first deliveries will arrive in the UK early next year or near the end of 2021.