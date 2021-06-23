2022 Porsche 911 GTS arrives as a Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa

German automaker Porsche is on a hot streak with its 2022 911 GTS. The newest GTS version of the 992-series Porsche 911 will start arriving early next year in multiple configurations. The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS is available in Coupe, Cabriolet, and Targa variants with standard rear-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive (AWD).

The latest Porsche 911 GTS is also boasting more muscle under the hood. It has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six motor pumping out 473 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. In addition, this updated force-fed Boxer engine has around 30 more horses and 30 more torques than a Carrera S.

The engine has a standard eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, if you like manually rowing gears, the 911 GTS arrives with an optional seven-speed manual gearbox. With the automatic, the Porsche 911 GTS careens from zero to 60 mph in 3.1-seconds, making it a properly quick and potent supercar.

It’s not only blindingly quick, but it sounds like the business, too. Porsche’s sport exhaust system is standard across the entire GTS lineup to deliver a muscular exhaust bark. Underneath, it has an updated Porsche Active Suspension (PASM) with a 0.4-inch lower ride height derived from the 911 Turbo.

The brakes, too, are lifted from the 911 Turbo and feature 16.1-inch front and 15.0-inch rear cast-iron discs for efficient stopping power. The 911 GTS gets staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch black center-lock wheels to give the car some proper street and track cred.

Speaking of the track, the latest 911 GTS is available with Porsche’s Lightweight Design Package to save up to 55 pounds (25 kgs) of weight. It gets carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) bucket seats, lightweight glass for the side and rear windows, and a lighter battery. Helping the cause are deleted rear seats and standard rear-axle steering for better agility.

If the black wheels are any indication, the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS features black trim all around, including the lip spoiler, rear grille, and darkened GTS badging. Even the standard LED headlights and taillights have darker features for maximum effect.

Inside, the interior features Race-Tex material that mimics the look and feel of suede. It also has sports seats, embroidered GTS logos, and matte carbon fiber trim. Also included is a GT sports steering wheel. Front and center is Porsche’s next-gen PCM 6.0 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a voice assistant.

The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS has base prices at $138,050 for the Carrera GTS and $150,850 for the GTS cabriolet. The Carrera 4 GTS starts at $145,350, while the Carrera 4 GTS and Targa 4 GTS have base prices at around $158,150. The latest 911 GTS is available to order now.