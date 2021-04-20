2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid debuts in China, but it’s not coming to the USA

Italian automaker Maserati’s electrification is in full swing. After debuting the Ghibli Hybrid last year, the Levante Hybrid is next to receive a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain from Maserati’s portfolio. The 2022 Levante Hybrid recently debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show. And like Ghibli Hybrid, the Levante Hybrid won’t be arriving on U.S. shores, at least not yet.

Maserati describes the Levante Hybrid as “faster than a diesel, more sustainable than diesel or gasoline, and unique in its specific characteristics.” The latest Levante Hybrid has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain, the same powertrain unit in a Ghibli Hybrid.

Pumping out a combined 330 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, the Levante Hybrid goes from zero to 60 mph in six seconds and has a top speed of 150 mph. And even though it’s a hybrid, it weighs less than a V6-powered Levante. The battery pack is mounted low on the rear floor, optimizing weight distribution in the process. The result is a Levante that’s “more agile and fun to drive,” claims Maserati.

The 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid is AWD only. The engine sends power to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a limited-slip rear differential, both of which are partly responsible for the Levante Hybrid’s sporty acceleration. However, Levante Hybrid can’t drive on all-electric power given its small battery. Still, a plug-in hybrid version with a larger battery might hamper the Levante’s agility and handling prowess.

Style-wise, the 2022 Maserati Levante Hybrid is no different from its non-hybrid brethren like the Levante GTS and Trofeo. The telltale signs include blue accents on the air vents above the fenders, C-pillar emblems, and brake calipers. Inside, Levante Hybrid has blue stitching on the door panels, seats, and dashboard.

Maserati has yet to announce pricing and the official fuel economy numbers for its newest Levante Hybrid SUV. Still, the carmaker promises to reveal more as sales in other markets begin near the end of 2021. From the looks of things, it seems America’s first taste of an all-electric Maserati will have to wait until the next-gen GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale debuts soon. We’re also waiting for the MC20 electric, the first all-electric Maserati supercar.

Maserati Levante Hybrid Gallery