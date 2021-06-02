2022 Jaguar F-TYPE debuts a huge supercharger surprise

Jaguar has revealed the 2022 F-TYPE, and it’s an abrupt change in strategy for the shapely sports car with the automaker switching to a solely-supercharged V8 line-up. Gone is the old four-cylinder F-TYPE, and in its place is a new and unexpectedly affordable 2022 F-TYPE P450 alongside the most potent F-TYPE R.

Jaguar has sensibly kept much the same what worked from its 2021 design refresh. The LED headlamps are slim, with Double J-Blade curving daytime running lights. Matching rear lamp clusters helps emphasize the width of the F-TYPE. It’s not a new design at this point, but there’s no denying that Jaguar’s car has aged incredibly gracefully.

The new point of entry into enjoying that will be the F-TYPE P450. It has a new, unique supercharged V8 engine good for 444 horsepower, while peak torque of 428 lb-ft arrives from 2,500 rpm. There’ll be rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations available, both with an automatic transmission and an electronic active differential, and both do 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 177 mph.

Outside, the P450 version gets special badging, a gloss black front splitter with matching side sills, valance, and venturi, and 20-inch split-spoke gloss Dark Grey wheels with contrast diamond-turned finish. A special switchable active exhaust will be able to toggle between neighbor-friendly quiet mode and more bark for when you’re pushing hard; a Quiet Start feature allows you to make sure it’s tamed on engine startup for those early morning smooth getaways.

11 exterior colors will be offered as standard, along with SVO’s custom extended range. There are also power-folding, heated door mirrors, while inside there’s the expected leather and satin-finish chrome.

Jaguar has added monogram stitch patterns in the seats and door trims, along with logos in the headrests. The F-TYPE P450 RWD gets six-way electric power seats, while the F-TYPE P450 R-Dynamic AWD gets 12-way electric seats with memory, a power steering column with memory, Delta Aluminum center console, and R-Dynamic metal tread plates.

On the tech side, a 12.3-inch fully-digital driver display is now standard across the board. It has different layouts depending on setting and drive mode, including a full map layout.

Alongside the new P450 will be the 2022 F-TYPE R, Jaguar’s most potent model. It keeps its 575 horsepower V8 with 516 lb-ft of torque, standard all-wheel drive – with an aluminum double-wishbone front and rear suspension system and an automatic transmission – and a 3.5 second 0-60 mph time. Top speed is an electronically limited 186 mph.

It’s an interesting time for Jaguar. The automaker has been busy updating its core lines, with the revamped F-PACE SUV and XF sports sedan both getting significantly upgraded interiors. Even so, there’s been a paring-back of its line-up too, dropping some engines, configurations, and trims to reduce complexity and pave the way for bigger changes to come.

From 2025, of course, Jaguar has already committed to being all-electric, and every new car launch will be an EV. Where exactly that will leave the F-TYPE is both uncertain and intriguing: the idea of an all-electric version of the car is certainly appealing, and there’s no doubting that EVs can be fast and rewarding from behind the wheel. Still, development of such a car would undoubtedly be expensive, and trying to balance factors like performance and usable range – without a sky high price tag at the end of it all – will be a significant challenge.

Before that, though, we’ll get this new 2022 F-TYPE line-up. The 2022 F-TYPE P450 will start at $69,900 for the RWD Coupe, and $79,900 for the P450 R-Dynamic AWD Coupe. There’ll also be convertible versions. As for the 2022 F-TYPE R, that remains at $103,200; all prices are plus $1,150 destination.