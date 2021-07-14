2022 Hyundai Elantra N debuts with 276HP turbocharged engine

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has officially debuted with oodles of power and subdued styling elements, just what we want from a fast, compact sedan. As expected, the all-new and first-ever Elantra N model is packing quite a punch with its highly-tuned 276-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The new Elantra N’s power unit is a 2.0-liter gasoline mill with a larger 52mm turbine wheel and an optimized cylinder block to produce a flat torque curve. Pumping out 276 horses and 289 pound-feet of torque, it has an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission like the Veloster N, sending power to the front wheels via a front-axle limited-slip differential.

Equipped with bespoke N-specific 19-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer rubber, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.3-seconds without breaking a sweat. It also has N Grin Shift mode that over-boosts the turbocharger to pump out 286 horsepower for short bursts, perfect when overtaking or passing slower vehicles on inclined roads. The top speed is 155 mph.

And in case you’re interested, the outgoing Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition records a similar zero to 60 mph time despite having more power. So, it seems Hyundai may be up to something with its high-performance Elantra N. But then again, the all-new Civic Type R is waiting in the wings, so we’ll have to wait and see how the new Type R matches up with its South Korean counterpart.

Hyundai didn’t mention it explicitly, but it seems the new Elantra N might come with an optional manual gearbox. According to Hyundai’s press release: “For DCT models, N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS) are provided as standard features to maximize driving pleasure.” We’re awaiting verification from Hyundai, but the Elantra N needs a proper manual gearbox to appease true-blue gearheads and petrolheads – not to mention gain bragging rights over the incoming Honda Civic Type R.

“Hyundai Motor’s high-performance N brand constantly aims to provide customers with a range of exciting choices for increased driving pleasure,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of Hyundai’s N Division. “Elantra N is the purest expression of our mission to date.”

Helping the cause is a unique integrated drive axle (IDA) lifted from World Rally Championship (WRC) technology. In the all-new Elantra N, the front driveshaft integrates the wheel hub and wheel bearings to reduce 1.7 kg of weight. In addition, this architecture allows the car to withstand extreme lateral g-forces while enabling a more robust yet lighter construction.

Underneath, Elantra N has dual compound insulators in the front and dual compound trailing arm bushings in the rear suspension to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness while unlocking the agility of a superstar track athlete. Additionally, it has four-point strut rings and stiffer rear bars to improve body rigidity.

Of course, Elantra N also comes with a variable exhaust valve system to deliver that signature N sound. It now has a linear control method to reduce the booming sound while idling. But if you open the taps, we reckon Elantra N will sound unlike any compact car in the market, barring the Type R, of course.

Meanwhile, the interior is brimming with sporty design elements. The driver gets to grab a new and smaller steering wheel with a thicker diameter rim, the type we’re expecting to find in an Audi or BMW. It has a 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The seats have reinforced bolsters to keep your body in check as you dance around the curves.

And yes, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N also looks the part. Building upon the standard Elantra’s bold, encapsulating design, the N model’s front fascia takes inspiration from a driver’s racing helmet, said Hyundai. Out in the back, it has a subdued wing-type rear spoiler and a rear diffuser to commensurate its sporting intent. At the same time, the N-exclusive red strip that runs around the bottom of the vehicle gives it a race-ready vibe.

You can expect the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N to arrive at U.S. dealerships by early next year at the latest. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we expect the MSRP to start at around $35,000.