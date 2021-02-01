2022 Cadillac CT4-V & CT5-V Blackwing First Look: Leveling up the muscle

Cadillac is done teasing the 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing. Both ultra-high-performance versions of the CT4-V and CT5-V will officially debut this Monday, February 1, 2021, at 7 PM E.T., and you can view it live via Cadillac’s official website. However, viewers of the Rolex 24 Daytona were given an exclusive, no-holds-barred preview of Cadillac’s latest Blackwing sport sedans.

The 60-second video was initially aired on NBC. Footages were shown of the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing roaring around the racetrack at night, interlaying rare videos of Cadillac racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a tribute to the American carmaker’s glorious racing past in the 1950s.

Meanwhile, Cadillac has a special treat near the end of the video, as both the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing were revealed under full light sans groovy camouflage for the first time. It’s easy to decipher those new bumpers with larger air intakes at both corners from the onset. New for both Blackwing models are larger forged magnesium wheels specific to both the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the newest Blackwing Caddies, though we can shed light on a few juicy specs. Cadillac’s Magnetic Ride Control will come standard on both the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, which Cadillac claims is ‘the world’s fastest reacting suspension.’ We also know both cars will come with a six-speed manual gearbox, while carbon-fiber seats with heating and ventilating functions are available.

Powering the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing is either a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 from the ATS-V or a smaller 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from the current CT5-V. We’re expecting nothing less than 400 horsepower for the CT4-V Blackwing, while the CT5-V Blackwing may have a 650-horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.

We’ll know more once the curtain lifts on Cadillac’s newest luxury sport sedans. General Motors will only make 250 units of each Blackwing model. Both the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are available to reserve with a $1,000 deposit. The first deliveries are arriving later in the summer.