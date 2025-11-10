Can You Use An Xbox Controller On Nintendo Switch?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though the Xbox controllers are sold first and foremost for Microsoft's gaming console, they're not limited to that device — for example, they can be used via Bluetooth or a USB-C cable to play games on PC and mobile devices, too. Because the Nintendo Switch uses Bluetooth to connect to its official controllers and it also includes a USB-C port for both charging and data transfers, it's reasonable to wonder whether you can use an ordinary Xbox controller with the tiny console. (The same could be questioned regarding an Xbox controller and the Nintendo Switch 2.)

Regardless of the reason why you want to mix and match gaming hardware in this way, the short answer is yes, you can use an Xbox controller on the Nintendo Switch. The bad news is that it's not as simple as connecting it to your Switch dock's USB port. You will need to purchase an adapter or dongle. But there is a way for those willing to explore this avenue — the prerequisite device is cheap, and the setup process is usually pretty easy.