Can You Use An Xbox Controller On The Nintendo Switch 2?
The Nintendo Switch 2 had an explosive launch, selling over 6 million units in just under two months. Gamers have started gearing up as more titles are announced, and that means getting their favorite controllers ready. For some Nintendo fans, this is the Xbox Series X|S controller, which is popular with gamers on every console — even PC. There are a lot of new features and tech that make the Nintendo Switch 2 special, including the two Joy-Cons that are bigger than the ones that came with the original Switch. While you can also buy native controllers like the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro, some gamers may prefer to stick to their tried and true Xbox controller, even when playing Mario games. They like its comfortable grip, smooth triggers, and rumble feature.
If that's you, you're in luck — you can use an Xbox controller with the Switch 2. Unfortunately, it might not be as simple as you'd hope. Just like the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2 is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S controller. However, it's not as simple as plugging in a wired controller to the Switch's USB port or connecting to the console's Bluetooth. You'll need a bit more than that, but the good news is that it's not super expensive or complicated.
You'll need an adapter to use the Xbox controller with the Nintendo Switch 2
A third-party adapter is all you need to play with an Xbox controller on your Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo doesn't make its own adapter for Xbox controllers, but there are plenty out on the market that are trustworthy and cost-effective. A favorite is the 8BitDo's wireless USB adapter, which has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, where it's listed for just $20.99. This is the same adapter we recommended for those who wanted to use their Xbox controllers with the original Switch — and it has since been updated to work with the Nintendo Switch 2 as well.
The positive reviews highlight its versatility (you can use basically any controller with Bluetooth capabilities) and how easy it is to use. Mayflash's Bluetooth adapter is another popular option on Amazon, compatible with all major controllers for just under $18. Of course, you'll need to ensure your Xbox controller has Bluetooth capabilities to use these adapters. Xbox Series X|S controllers and Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth have plastic around the Xbox button that's part of the front faceplate.
How to connect your Xbox controller to the Nintendo Switch 2
Okay, you have your Bluetooth Xbox controller and your controller adapter. Now, you'll need to connect the adapter to your PC to download the adapter's software — the latest update has Nintendo Switch 2 support. Reviewers say this update is super quick on the 8BitDo and Mayflash adapters. Once the adapter has the updated software, plug it into one of the Nintendo Switch 2's USB ports — one is located on the top and the other is on the bottom of the console.
Make sure your Nintendo Switch 2 has the latest update downloaded. Then, go to the System Settings, select Controllers & Accessories, and select the box for "Pro Controller Wired Communication." Now, press the pairing button on the top of the adapter. Now, you'll be able to play Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and all upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games with your favorite Xbox controller.