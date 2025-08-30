Can You Use An Xbox Controller On The Nintendo Switch 2?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Nintendo Switch 2 had an explosive launch, selling over 6 million units in just under two months. Gamers have started gearing up as more titles are announced, and that means getting their favorite controllers ready. For some Nintendo fans, this is the Xbox Series X|S controller, which is popular with gamers on every console — even PC. There are a lot of new features and tech that make the Nintendo Switch 2 special, including the two Joy-Cons that are bigger than the ones that came with the original Switch. While you can also buy native controllers like the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro, some gamers may prefer to stick to their tried and true Xbox controller, even when playing Mario games. They like its comfortable grip, smooth triggers, and rumble feature.

If that's you, you're in luck — you can use an Xbox controller with the Switch 2. Unfortunately, it might not be as simple as you'd hope. Just like the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2 is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S controller. However, it's not as simple as plugging in a wired controller to the Switch's USB port or connecting to the console's Bluetooth. You'll need a bit more than that, but the good news is that it's not super expensive or complicated.