How To Connect An Xbox Controller To Your Nintendo Switch

Whether they're your favorite kind of controller or not, Xbox controllers are one of the most ubiquitous controller types thanks to the Microsoft backing. A handful of generic controllers these days use the Xbox controller as a framework, and there are tons of third-party Xbox controllers on the market. All of this means that it is generally easier to get your hands on an Xbox controller, genuine or knock-off, than, say, a first-party Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

If you're looking for a budget option for a controller for your Nintendo Switch, an Xbox controller could be the answer that you've been looking for. Of course, due to the hardware disconnect, using an Xbox controller with your Switch unfortunately isn't as simple as just plugging it in. Luckily, that's not a problem that a little bit of ingenuity can't overcome. All it takes is the right equipment and a few button taps to cross the console border.