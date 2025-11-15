Though The Nissan Murano Is Reliable, It Still Needs Repairs - Here Are The Most Common Problems

Nissan isn't in the strongest position right now. Sales are down, dealerships are closing down, and many of its once-dominant nameplates are fighting just to stay relevant. That includes the Murano — a midsize two-row crossover that, despite its age, has quietly become one of the most important anchors in Nissan's lineup.

While the Murano has generally been a reliable pick, by 2024, the third-generation model was well past its prime. After nearly a decade on the market with only minor updates, it was long overdue for a redesign, and for 2025, it finally gets one. Entering a fresh fourth generation with new styling, a turbocharged engine, and a traditional nine-speed automatic transmission, it's arguably the most useful update this crossover has seen in years, and it might just help Nissan recapture some much-needed momentum.

That said, used buyers eyeing anything from 2015 through 2024 should still go in with eyes open, as despite its strong reliability scores overall, the Murano's third generation had a handful of recurring problems — especially with its CVT. From low-speed transmission shudder and AWD fluid leaks to camera visibility glitches and ABS actuator recalls, there's enough frequency to be considered common, especially on earlier V6 and CVT models.