2021 VW Golf R officially debuts on November 4

German automaker Volkswagen is set to debut the 2021 Golf R this coming November 4, 2020. The new Golf R is the most powerful iteration of the Mk8 Golf. Specific details are scarce at the moment, and VW only provided a single teaser image of the new Golf R. However, we do know a thing or two about VW’s newest flagship Golf.

According to VW’s press release, the 2021 Golf R is a ‘more powerful, more dynamic, more efficient, more closely integrated, more digital’ version of the newest eight-gen Golf. Highlights include a pioneering all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring (or selective wheel torque control as VW calls it) on the rear axle and an electronic front locking differential.

The driving force behind the 2021 VW Golf R is to ‘achieve maximum driving pleasure at a previously unrivaled level,’ said Volkswagen. With a nifty AWD system, we’re expecting the new Golf R to offer neutral handling and sharper cornering while remaining comfy enough for the daily drive. The brains behind VW’s nifty AWD system is courtesy of the car’s Vehicle Dynamics Manager. Working in conjunction with a standard adaptive chassis control system, the new Golf R can be Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde depending on how you want it.

The new Golf R will feature the most powerful iteration of the MK8 Golf’s EA888 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Equipped with dual overhead camshafts, variable valve timing, direct-injection, and a water-cooled turbocharger, we’re expecting nothing less than 315-plus horsepower and plenty of low-end grunt. True to form, the new Golf R is more powerful than the Mk7 version with 292 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of twist. Similar to previous Golf R models, the engine is mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf R will be sold in Europe in both hatchback and wagon body styles. On the other hand, America will only receive the hatchback version. Pre-sale reservations begin on November 5 in Europe, while U.S. buyers can expect first deliveries to arrive later next year together with the Golf GTI.