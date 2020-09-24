2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended appears with ultra-luxe reclining rear seats

After debuting the all-new 2021 Ghost earlier this month, Rolls-Royce has unveiled the extended wheelbase version to offer more room and luxury features for rear passengers. The new Ghost Extended has a 6.7-inch (170 mm) longer wheelbase than a standard Ghost, which the British auto maker claims has the most rear legroom in a four-seat sedan apart from the Phantom Extended model, the one with an ultra-luxe Privacy Suite for rear passengers.

“The new Ghost is the result of in-depth dialogue with Rolls-Royce’s diverse and global customer base. Many of them asked the marque to create a motor car that provides the indulgence of enhanced rear space within the interior suite with no compromise to driving dynamics,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “Ghost Extended answers this customer demand by creating a product that augments both their business and lifestyle requirements.”

In creating Ghost Extended, the goal was to retain the vehicle’s elegant lines while retaining the overall look of a standard Ghost. Rolls-Royce did it by extending the rear doors and body panels around the rear door apertures, thereby preserving the elegant lines of the vehicle.

Opening the suicide rear doors is like gaining access to the appurtenances of a business jet cabin, according to Rolls-Royce. Buyers can specify a reclining Serenity Seat, while there’s a champagne fridge between the rear seats. The latter is optimized to cool both vintage and non-vintage champagne bottles to a serving temperature of between 6 to 11 degrees.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended also comes with a Micro-Environment Purification System (MEPS). Using an array of sensitive ‘impurity detection sensors,’ the system automatically detects the ambient air quality inside the cabin and removes ultra-fine particulates in less than two minutes. Meanwhile, the driver gets to experience the Ghost’s standard laser headlights with vision assist, a surround-view camera with a unique helicopter view, a heads-up display, and an array of safety driving tech including active cruise control, collision warning, and lane departure warning.

Similar to a standard Ghost, the extended wheelbase model has a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged motor producing 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque channeling power via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Apparently, the Ghost Extended also comes with all-wheel-drive and all-wheel steering for balanced handling and easier maneuverability.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost with a standard wheelbase starts at around $332,500.