2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR debuts with more torque, added speed, and better refinement

Jaguar did the right thing in its 2021 F-Pace by extensively overhauling the previous model’s lifeless interior. And now, the F-Pace SVR is debuting with more torque from its monstrous 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. It still produces 550 horsepower similar to the outgoing model, but it now has 516 pound-feet of torque, 14 more than in the old V8.

And with a new set of aero-optimized bodywork to lower drag and reduce lift by up to 35-percent, the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR can rush to 60 mph in 3.8-seconds (4.1-seconds for the previous model) and has a higher 178 mph top speed.

“The original F-PACE SVR was incredibly characterful, well received by customers, and has gone on to become the highest-selling Jaguar SV product ever,” said Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations. “The new version builds on this success by making numerous detailed improvements that combine to raise the bar in the high-performance SUV segment.”

Part of this newfound sense for speed is a new torque converter, the same one used in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sedan. According to Jaguar, it allows the standard eight-speed automatic gearbox to withstand the higher torque output.

New for 2021 is Dynamic Launch and Dynamic mode. The former uses driveline inertia to keep the wheels spinning during gear changes, while the latter offers bespoke tuning for a sportier driving experience. Meanwhile, Jaguar tinkered with the electric power steering system to provide direct responses during high-performance cornering.

Adaptive damping is also standard, while new chassis bushings deliver a refined and quieter ride. The two-piece brakes (395mm front and 296mm rear) features an Integrated Power Booster for stronger braking. And with better cooling and aerodynamics, you can push the F-Pace SVR for longer without overheating the brakes.

All that power and torque is sent to all four wheels with Jaguar’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics AWD system. Driving data is governed by a new electrical architecture that continually monitors the engine, steering, suspension, and drivetrain.

“The move to Jaguar’s new Electrical Vehicle Architecture gave us the opportunity to revisit the calibration of every single component, so we took the chance to fine-tune the driving experience to make it feel even more focused and even more refined,” said Paul Barritt, FPACE SVR Chief Programme Engineer, Jaguar SV.

Exterior changes include new vents to improve brake cooling and a larger front grille. Inside, the 2021 F-Pace SVR benefits from new premium materials, soft-touch plastics, and aluminum garnishing.

You’ll find Alcantara in the seats and door inserts, while the central cubby is resplendent in fine Windsor leather. The F-Pace SVR has a new split-rim steering wheel with zinc-alloy paddle shifters. At the same time, standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster, a new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro curved infotainment display, OTA updates, wireless charging, active road noise cancellation, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR remains a compelling choice for a fast, luxurious, and practical high-performance SUV. Pricing and availability remain forthcoming, but the outgoing F-Pace SVR has base prices starting at under $80,000.