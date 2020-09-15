2021 Jaguar F-Pace debuts cleaner styling and refreshed interior

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace aims to improve on the shortcomings of the outgoing model. Jaguar designers took the ‘don’t fix what ain’t broke’ approach in reconfiguring the exterior of its newest F-Pace sport-luxury SUV, but the biggest changes are found inside with new tech gadgets and better interior materials.

“The new F-PACE is dynamic and assertive with an elegant stance on the road – it represents a significant development of Jaguar design language,” said Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director. “The heightened luxury and attention to detail inside the F-PACE with seamlessly integrated state-of-the-art technologies ensure both driver and passengers feel a real sense of occasion whenever they get in the vehicle.”

With that, let’s focus on the cabin before discussing the numerous, albeit subtle exterior changes. The Jaguar F-Pace was never lacking in power and driving emotion. It remains a pleasant-handling SUV with the agility and athleticism of Jaguar’s F-Type, and that’s high praise for what is seemingly a practical yet luxurious family SUV. But for all its inherent sportiness, the F-Pace’s biggest drawback is its lackluster interior, and Jaguar is addressing this from the roots for the 2022 F-Pace.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace debuts an elegant 11.4-inch curved touchscreen display. It not only looks better than the outdated 10.0-inch unit of the old F-Pace, but it now has a user-friendlier interface with intuitive menus and faster response times. The driver also receives a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster running Jaguar’s latest Pivi Pro software.

Meanwhile, the 2021 F-Pace has a new three-spoke steering wheel with touch-capacitive buttons, which we reckon is lifted directly from the I-Pace electric car. Whereas the outgoing F-Pace had a rotary shifter that rises when the engine comes to life, the 2022 F-Pace now has a conventional shift knob. Also new is 10-color ambient lighting, standard keyless entry, and a Meridian audio system with 14 speakers. The interior is also home to better soft-touch materials and open-pore wood veneers to deliver a posher vibe.

On the outside, the new Jaguar F-Pace has a larger grille, a new hood with cleaner lines, slimmer LED headlights with new signature J-shaped daytime running lamps, and new taillights. The new F-Pace is available in four trim levels powered by a slew of new powertrains. The F-Pace 250 and 250 S has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 246 horsepower. The F-Pace S 340 has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six motor with a mild-hybrid assist system, good for 335 horsepower.

Lastly, the F-Pace R-Dynamic S 400 has a 395-horsepower version of the inline-six engine. All-wheel-drive is standard across the board as well as an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 2022 Jaguar F-Pace will go on sale later this year. Pricing will be announced soon.