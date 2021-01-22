2021 Buick Envision gets a new face and a lower $32,995 base price

The 2021 Buick Envision is arriving at dealerships with a bold, new design. Further sweetening the deal is a lower $32,995 base price, a $1,700 discount over the outgoing model. The all-new Envision also benefits from a redesigned interior and a new turbocharged engine.

“The all-new 2021 Envision is a tremendous opportunity for the brand,” said Duncan Alfred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC. “With strong, differentiated designs, and a combination of advanced technologies and premium appointments, it will stand apart in one of the industry’s most competitive segments.”

The China-built Envision slots neatly between the smaller Encore and seven-seat Enclave, the latter of which is also new and will debut this year as a 2022 model. With it’s sub-$35k base price, the 2021 Envision is well-equipped and stylish enough to compete with the Lincoln Corsair, Acura RDX, and Infiniti QX50.

Buick is offering the 2021 Envision in three trim levels: Preferred, Essence, and Avenir. The Preferred and Essence trims are available with a Sport Touring package that includes blacked-out exterior accents and darker 20-inch wheels. Standard across all trim levels are LED headlights and taillights, LED daytime running lights, and an animated welcome/walkaway lighting feature.

The Envision Essence starts at $36,995, while the top-of-the-line Avenir starts at $41,395. The latter comes with all the bells and whistles you expect from a premium compact crossover, including 20-inch wheels, diamond-quilted leather upholstery, heated rear seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic moonroof, standard navigation, and wireless charging.

All trim levels of the 2021 Buick Envision are powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel-drive with a nine-speed automatic gearbox is standard, while AWD remains optional. This new engine has more power than last year’s base engine, but it has less output than the previous model’s optional 2.0-liter engine.

Inside, the new Envision has a sleeker interior design. An 8.0-inch infotainment screen is standard, while a larger 10.2-inch display is optional across the board. Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active noise cancellation, and a rear-seat reminder. Meanwhile, Buick’s Driver Confidence Plus Package adds automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, rear park assist, and front collision alert, among many others.