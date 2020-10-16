2021 Infiniti QX50 comes with new standard content and more safety features

Infiniti has unveiled the 2021 QX50 luxury SUV. For the model year, new standard content is available on various grade levels, and a wider availability of safety features are offered across the line. Another new change is the addition of a premium Mineral Black color. The automaker has added a standard Wi-Fi hotspot on all models to offer connectivity on the go.

The vehicle also features laminated side windows for front-seat occupants to quiet the interior even further. QX50 also gains rear seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags as standard equipment. Infiniti QX50 has an available Appearance Package that adds 20-inch black machine-finished aluminum wheels and black/dark chrome exterior and interior accents. That package is available on the QX50 Luxe grade.

Power from a VC-Turbo engine using variable compression ratio technology. All-wheel-drive technology is available, and ProPILOT Assist technology to assist the driver during certain driving situations. Infiniti uses LED headlights meant to emulate the human eye and its appearance. Different versions will use 19-inch wheels that are pushed as far to the corners as possible to maximize cabin and interior space.

Nine different colors are offered on the QX50, including the Mineral Black new for 2021. Available colors include Majestic White, Liquid Platinum, Graphite Shadow, Dynamic Stone Red, Hermosa Blue, Lunar White, Black Obsidian, and Mocha Almond. The cargo area has 39.3 inches of depth with the rear seat slid back. Moving the seats forward creates 44.9 inches of space.

Legroom is up to 44.9 inches with the seats move forward, and the second-row seats offer 38.7 inches of legroom. Trunk space is 31.1 cubic feet with the rear seat back, and 64.4 cubic feet with the rear seats fold down. The truck can accommodate three golf bags or a stroller lengthwise with more space for cargo. The rear also has a hidden under-floor storage compartment.