Acura debuts 2021 RDX PMC Edition clad in Thermal Orange Pearl paint

Acura has unveiled a new version of its popular RDX SUV called the 2021 RDX PMC Edition. This is a limited unit run of only 360 units and the SUV will be built at the Acura Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio alongside the Acura NSX. The RDX PMC Edition combines the A-Spec and Advanced Package features.

This version is the top-of-the-line for the RDX range and will carry a sticker price in the low $50,000 range. Acura says deliveries will begin in October, which is fitting for a bright orange car. RDX PMC Edition buyers get gloss-black 20-inch alloy wheels, a body-color grille surround, black chrome exhaust finishers, and gloss-black treatment for the roof, door handles, and side mirrors.

The vehicle also features Acura’s torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system as standard. The orange exterior color is complemented on the interior with color-matched orange stitching for the seats, center console, door panels, steering wheel, and floor mats. The vehicle also has a 10.5-inch color Head-Up Display, 16-way power Sport Seats trimmed in Ebony Milano leather and Ultrasuede, heated steering wheel, and heated outboard rear seats.

Acura notes that the Thermal Orange Pearl paint, which has been offered on the NSX since 2019, is applied using the PMC advanced robotic paint system using multiple base coats to enhance the intensity of color. A mid-coat of gold and orange mica is applied to give the pearlescent effect in the sunlight.

The orange and pearl layers are then coated in four layers of clearcoat to increase luster and protect the finish. The painting and curing process lasts five days. Each vehicle also gets an individually numbered serialized plate on the center console designating its number in the build run. Each of the special vehicles are delivered via an enclosed single-car carrier to the dealership.