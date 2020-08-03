2021 Bentley Bentayga gets Akrapovič sports exhaust and four accessory packs

British carmaker Bentley has unveiled four new accessory packs for the 2021 Bentayga sport-luxury SUV. This includes the Exterior, Interior, Touring, and Protection pack. However, the biggest highlight is the Akrapovič sports exhaust kit which comes standard on the Exterior accessory pack.

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga is mildly redesigned with a larger and more upright grille, a new front bumper, LED matrix headlights, and redesigned elliptical taillights among other things. Originally equipped with a monstrous W12 engine, the 2021 Bentayga has a standard twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 motor with 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

Combined with a new Akrapovič exhaust kit, the new Bentayga has a more muscular and exhilarating exhaust bark. This new exhaust system is developed exclusively for the Bentayga by renowned Czech exhaust maker Akrapovič. Crafted using premium-grade titanium, the system makes do without the central silencer to deliver a more forceful exhaust sound. It also has two sets of dual oval tailpipes with engraved Bentley and Akrapovič logos like in the Bentley Pikes Peak Bentayga.

Let’s talk more about the accessory kits, shall we? The Exterior accessory pack includes carbon-fiber mirror cowls and optional fixed side steps with rubberized treads. The steps are available in three finishes: Carbon, Moonbeam, and Black Gloss. Meanwhile, the Interior pack is more oriented towards luxury and practicality. It includes leather scatter cushions, additional footrests with deep-pile carpeting, and a bespoke luggage set including a range of Bentley golf bags.

Meanwhile, the Touring pack comes with innovative luggage options including a new lockable roof box, bike racks, a ski and snowboard carrier, a slide-out load-assist tray, and a boot-mounted multifunction storage box with a slide-out internal drawer. The latter has waterproof thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) lining on the floor and interior walls to offer all-weather protection. It even has a built-in drain plug to easily remove water and dirt from the drawers.

Finally, the Protection pack comes with heavy-duty floor liners, mud flaps, and an indoor and outdoor car cover. Bentley has yet to release pricing for each accessory kit, but the 2021 Bentayga V8 starts at $177,000.