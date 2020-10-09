2021 Acura MDX new interior design teased in latest video

The 2021 Acura MDX will debut in prototype form next week October 14, but that’s not stopping Acura from releasing a teaser video of the next-gen MDX’s classy, new interior. Acura’s flagship SUV is a solid contender in the three-row, seven-seat luxury segment, but the outgoing third-gen MDX’s lackluster interior is unworthy of praise.

All of that changes in the fourth-gen 2021 Acura MDX. Destined to arrive in North America by early or mid-2021, Acura claims its newest MDX is the most premium (i.e. the most luxurious) and highest-performing seven-seat SUV in the carmaker’s history. According to Acura, the incoming MDX prototype is worthy of becoming a flagship model with a fine blend of innovative design, better premium materials, and a bevy of class-leading tech features.

Based on Acura’s latest teaser video, the new MDX’s cabin is a sight to behold. The vehicle has a new Acura Precision Cockpit featuring a fully digital instrument display. Meanwhile, the central tunnel is home to a new drive mode feature, while the dashboard is flanked by a new HD infotainment system. The wider and lower instrument panel is accentuated by hand-wrapped leather, French stitching, and open-pore wood accents.

It’s hard to miss those new perforated Acura sport seats which, according to Acura, features a more sculpted form and quilted stitching in all three rows. The seats are also wider than before, while the front massaging seats will melt the stress away as you drive. Driving music is courtesy of an ELS Studio 3D ‘Signature Edition’ audio system with 25 speakers. Also new in the MDX is LED interior ambient lighting.

It all looks mightily good from our perspective. With its new exterior design and a brand spanking new interior, the 2021 Acura MDX is upping the ante against its main competitors like the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Lexus RX 350, and Infiniti QX60.