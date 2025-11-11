Every Honda Pilot Generation Ranked Worst To Best

All other generations of the Honda Pilot are ranked higher than the first generation, but that doesn't mean the earliest years should be avoided entirely. Rather, certain model years fall short compared to newer models, which is somewhat expected, as some are over 20 years old now. The Pilot's launch in 2003 was met with widespread praise, but today, it looks to be one of the model years that hasn't aged as well.

Under the hood, the first-generation Pilot was powered by a 3.5L V6, producing 240 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque. The 2005 Pilot's output increased to 255 horsepower, the same as the second generation's, so the earliest models don't lag in power. Inside, the differences are more noticeable, with its standard LCD feeling rather dated, to say the least. You could get a seven-inch screen if you go for a 2006 model onwards, though, when equipped with the navigation package.

When it comes to reliability, however, the early Pilots fall short when compared to the rest. On CarComplaints.com, the 2003 and 2005 model years have faced the most issues according to owners, with the ignition switch and transmission being major cruxes for the 2003 model. Transmission leaks take the unwanted crown for the 2005 model's most reported issue. On the contrary, the later first-gen models don't have anywhere near as many complaints, so a 2006-2008 Honda Pilot would still be a solid choice if you want to save some money.