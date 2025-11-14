'Dukes Of Hazzard' Fans Can Bid On A Screen-Used 'General Lee' Soon - But It Won't Be Cheap

There aren't many TV or movie vehicles more legendary than the General Lee. The faithful steed of Bo and Luke Duke, this brightly colored, beautiful car helped make the Dodge Charger famous around the world. How many fans of the enormously popular "The Dukes of Hazzard" dreamed of taking the General for a spin themselves, or even owning it? For most of us, this will remain a dream, but the ultimate dedicated petrolheads and fans of the series have a very unique opportunity coming their way.

For one week only starting on November 21, 2025, Bonhams is holding a very special online auction. It's called the Movie Cars Collection, and, as you might imagine, there are some real big-screen superstars on offer. The star of the show, at least for those nostalgic for the old days of "The Dukes of Hazzard," is a General Lee that was actually used on screen.

This is a super rare find, and it's priced to match. Bonhams estimates that it will sell for between €120,000 and €160,000, which is equivalent to between $138,580 and $184,774. Alongside this historic model, the auction is also going to include a wide range of other stunning vehicles from the silver screen. There's even a life-size Tyrannosaurus rex model on offer alongside some cars from "Jurassic Park."