'Dukes Of Hazzard' Fans Can Bid On A Screen-Used 'General Lee' Soon - But It Won't Be Cheap
There aren't many TV or movie vehicles more legendary than the General Lee. The faithful steed of Bo and Luke Duke, this brightly colored, beautiful car helped make the Dodge Charger famous around the world. How many fans of the enormously popular "The Dukes of Hazzard" dreamed of taking the General for a spin themselves, or even owning it? For most of us, this will remain a dream, but the ultimate dedicated petrolheads and fans of the series have a very unique opportunity coming their way.
For one week only starting on November 21, 2025, Bonhams is holding a very special online auction. It's called the Movie Cars Collection, and, as you might imagine, there are some real big-screen superstars on offer. The star of the show, at least for those nostalgic for the old days of "The Dukes of Hazzard," is a General Lee that was actually used on screen.
This is a super rare find, and it's priced to match. Bonhams estimates that it will sell for between €120,000 and €160,000, which is equivalent to between $138,580 and $184,774. Alongside this historic model, the auction is also going to include a wide range of other stunning vehicles from the silver screen. There's even a life-size Tyrannosaurus rex model on offer alongside some cars from "Jurassic Park."
The General Lee is one of many silver screen cars on offer
If you happen to have a spare $185,000 or so, this iconic vehicle is certainly one way to spend it. Numerous Dodge Chargers were destroyed in the making of "The Dukes of Hazzard," so it's good to know that some at least survived association with the broader franchise. Alternatively, though, maybe a different movie series would be more your speed. The Movie Cars Collection auction will also include several vehicles from the Fast & Furious series, including a 1970 Dodge Charger "Off-Road" from the seventh movie, which is expected to fetch the most at €250,000 (about $288,700). Bonham is also auctioning off the iconic1969 Ford Mustang from "John Wick" for between €85,000 and €140,000, or $98,437 and $162,135.
For those more interested in the T. rex, Bonham notes that this life-size model is expected to go for as much as €60,000 (just below of $69,300). Other vehicles in the auction will be replicas rather than real vehicles used in filming, including a version of the 1983 GMC Vandura of "A-Team" fame (expected to sell for as much as €50,000 or around $57,742) and the "Starsky & Hutch" Ford Gran Torino (for up to €35,000 or approximately $40,419).
The collection is being hosted by the Movie Cars Central Museum located a little shy of one hour outside of Paris, but Bonhams Collector Cars' Loïc Maschi said the organization is hoping to attract buyers from around the world. "With no reserve price, we hope that the sale of this collection will be a real box office success," he noted in a press release. Buying or not, it'll be fascinating to see how these wonders perform.