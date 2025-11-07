'Toyota Quality Is Crap': Popular YouTube Mechanic Explains Why He's Done Buying Them

On the face of it, it's hard to disagree with Scotty. He lists numerous instances in which he has personally witnessed slipping standards, such as a brand-new Lexus LX with just 5,000 miles on the clock already experiencing a number of issues. He doesn't explain in detail what issues the car is facing, but later on in the video, he does mention the owner doesn't like how the engine "revs up" and that the entertainment screen has been malfunctioning.

Kilmer then turns to a family-owned 2007 Camry as an example of a solid, older Toyota. Strangely, though, Kilmer then points out that, for this particular model, Toyota "built the piston rings wrong," and as a result, they burn oil. Kilmer adds that, for his family member, it "drives fine, he just adds oil", though he doesn't explain why a car that regularly burns oil is preferable to a malfunctioning entertainment screen.

Later in the video, he says the '07 Camry could be abused; all you had to do was change the oil, and you'd happily see 3, 4, or 500,000 miles. Owners of this particular model don't exactly agree with him, though. According to CarComplaints, the 2007 Camry is the least reliable model year ever produced, with over 1,000 complaints logged against it. Most of these complaints are related to excessive oil consumption, and most of those are from drivers with less than 100,000 miles on the engine.

Kilmer suggests that the drop in quality is due to where modern Toyotas are made. However, he uses a 2016 Sienna (which was made in Indiana) as an example. The Sienna has never had any real issues and just needs regular maintenance, as one might expect over the years, but this contradicts his point, in my eyes at least.