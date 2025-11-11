What Happens If You Don't Put Your Phone On Airplane Mode During A Flight?

TSA and its counterparts around the world, as well as a broad network of pilots, crew, and airport staff, are there to help ensure our traveling experience is as safe as possible. Their rules are intended for safety's sake, rather than the inconvenience or imposition that they can frequently be derided as by travelers. There are few better-known and more frequently questioned rules than the one governing airplane mode. It's essential to be familiar with TSA's electronics rules before setting off, and that includes understanding the guidance around cellphone use.

Sometimes, this rule is considered a bit of a joke or a holdover from the past. The important thing is that just as rather old aircraft are still just as safe members of the fleet as they ever were in some cases, so we're still reminded about the importance of airplane mode for a reason. Anxious flyers may well switch airplane mode on before boarding the plane, wary of the fact that, as has been drummed into us for decades, cell signals can potentially interfere with the instruments on the aircraft.

There are a myriad of sensors and systems on the average airliner, after all. In actuality, though, the potential impact of one phone is essentially negligible. Let's see what impact a cell phone that isn't in airplane mode can truly have on a plane's instruments, which ones can possibly be affected, and some potential factors that could increase this effect.