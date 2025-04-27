Many people say high-mileage, old cars are unsafe and unreliable. This can be true for most automobiles, but does it also apply to airplanes? After all, if a car breaks down while driving, it's easy to stop on the shoulder. But if you lose all power in the air — like when multiple bird strikes disabled the engines of U.S. Airways 1549 — you better hope you have a great pilot who can safely get you on the ground.

Advertisement

That's why you may ask: Are old, heavily used airplanes still safe and dependable? After all, if you're flying, which is actually the safest form of transportation, you'd want to reach your destination in one piece. Thankfully, a plane's safety and dependability are not directly related to its age, meaning even one of the oldest aircraft still in service today will likely get you where you're going.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) (PDF) lists the average airliner age at 14.8 years. That's slightly higher than the 12.6-year-old average car age in the U.S., according to S&P Global Mobility. But you're in for a bigger shock with general aviation (GA) aircraft, which are every other civilian flight that is not operated by an airline. According to the FAA (PDF), the average age of the GA fleet will approach 50 years by 2020. Given that it's already 2025, many aircraft flying today are well over 50 years old.

Advertisement

I'm a pilot myself, and I've earned my wings on a Cessna 152, one of the most popular single-engine planes. This plane was last produced in 1985, and since I received my license in 2020, the plane I was flying on was at least 35 years old at that time. Nevertheless, it was still a dependable workhorse that I and hundreds of other pilots have used to gain experience.