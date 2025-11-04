Toyota Brought Back A Dead Auto Brand For An Unexpected Reason

Toyota is stealing the show at SEMA this year. The brand is using the annual Las Vegas trade show as a stage to debut some seriously cool stuff, including a concept car that could finally make Camrys cool and a Toyota FJ60 Concept with 389 horsepower. Toyota went in an unexpected direction, however, with its latest concept debuted at SEMA: a side-by-side called the Scion 01. Scion, once positioned as a no-haggle pricing brand, was discontinued in 2016. Now, Toyota is using the name on a high-horsepower, four-door side-by-side.

The Scion 01 is an off-roader with massive all-terrain tires, 26 inches of suspension travel, and a modern rugged look. According to Toyota, it's powered by a high-output hybrid system and uses a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces more than 300 horsepower. This could be the engine that powers the latest Toyota Tacoma and 4Runner, also known as the i-Force Max, though we're not sure just how different the engine is from the production unit in those rigs. If the i-Force Max Tacoma numbers of 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque end up being anywhere close to what this Scion concept gets, it would outclass just about anything you can currently find on a side-by-side showroom floor today. It's certainly much more powerful than current leaders in the side-by-side market like the supercharged Teryx5 H2 or the wildly fun turbocharged Can-Am Maverick R.