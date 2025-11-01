This Toyota Concept Car Could Finally Make Camrys Cool

Toyota recently unveiled an exciting new concept car at the 2025 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas. The Camry GT-S Concept, is built upon the bones of the Camry XSE AWD Hybrid model. According to Kevin Hunter, executive design director of Toyota North America, the vehicle has "aspirations that are born from the racetrack."

These "aspirations" amount to an aggressive-looking body kit that was designed by Toyota's CALTY Design Research studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Along with a performance exhaust system that was integrated into the rear fascia, the Camry GT-S Concept has side skirts emblazoned with the "GT-S" name and a redesigned front spoiler/splitter to complete the effect. Finishing off the Camry GT-S Concept is a custom "Inferno Flare" exterior paint treatment, combining bright orange paint with blacked-out areas on the Concept's hood, roof, trunk and body kit.

The Camry GT-S Concept also rides 1.5-inch closer to the ground thanks to adjustable coilovers. It features eight-piston calipers in the front and six in the rear, along with 20-inch wheels with 245/35R20 tires. Other than these upgrades, the Camry GT-S Concept retains the 232-horsepower hybrid drivetrain that is identical to all other AWD Camrys coming off the production line, including the electrified 2025 model.