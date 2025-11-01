This Toyota Concept Car Could Finally Make Camrys Cool
Toyota recently unveiled an exciting new concept car at the 2025 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas. The Camry GT-S Concept, is built upon the bones of the Camry XSE AWD Hybrid model. According to Kevin Hunter, executive design director of Toyota North America, the vehicle has "aspirations that are born from the racetrack."
These "aspirations" amount to an aggressive-looking body kit that was designed by Toyota's CALTY Design Research studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Along with a performance exhaust system that was integrated into the rear fascia, the Camry GT-S Concept has side skirts emblazoned with the "GT-S" name and a redesigned front spoiler/splitter to complete the effect. Finishing off the Camry GT-S Concept is a custom "Inferno Flare" exterior paint treatment, combining bright orange paint with blacked-out areas on the Concept's hood, roof, trunk and body kit.
The Camry GT-S Concept also rides 1.5-inch closer to the ground thanks to adjustable coilovers. It features eight-piston calipers in the front and six in the rear, along with 20-inch wheels with 245/35R20 tires. Other than these upgrades, the Camry GT-S Concept retains the 232-horsepower hybrid drivetrain that is identical to all other AWD Camrys coming off the production line, including the electrified 2025 model.
What else should you know about the Camry GT-S Concept?
Toyota states that the Camry GT-S Concept is a prototype created "...to gather valuable feedback from consumers." It may never enter production. But based on what Toyota did with its FT-1 Concept that preceded the production Supra, some elements of the Camry GT-S Concept could end up in a Toyota showroom.
One way to achieve this would be to create a trim upgrade on the Camry XSE AWD, adding the body kit, the larger wheels, and the paint treatment. The coilovers and upgraded brakes are less likely to make it to production, since the cost of these items would be high. Because the Concept goes all-in on hybrid and does not deviate from the stock setup, no engine-related changes would be expected on the production model. Another option would be to sell the pieces individually as Toyota aftermarket parts, which would involve additional installation and painting costs for the customer.
The very orange Camry GT-S Concept is available for your viewing enjoyment at the Toyota booth at this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The Camry GT-S Concept, along with more than a score of other concepts that use every type of propulsion system that Toyota makes, fall under the theme of Powered by Possibility. The various systems used in these Toyota Concepts include gasoline-electric hybrids, gasoline internal combustion engines, battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and fuel cell electrics.