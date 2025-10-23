Kawasaki's Teryx5 H2 Is Stupid-Fast, Wildly Expensive, And I Think I'm In Love

Kawasaki's lead driver had gone out of sight, where I could only see a bit of the dust in the distance. I assumed it was from her Teryx H2's tires scooting along the desert floor but the wind was a likely culprit too. From what I could tell, she was already used to the side by side and its impressive capabilities, which meant she was way out in front of me. Only a few hours into my experience behind the wheel, I was just getting used to things and way behind as a result. The all-new Kawasaki side by side has big power, provided by a beefy inline four-cylinder engine bolstered by a supercharger that spins at nearly 130,000 rpm. It's a lot to take in.

Tap into the power and the Teryx squats the rear end, rocketing towards the horizon. If you cross loose terrain, there's a bit of a shimmy from the rear end. It's fun, but I didn't want to overdo it and wind up in a ditch at full speed. But I also didn't want to get lost in the desert, so I opened the taps to keep up. With a wide open creek bed in front of me, I put my foot to the floor and gave myself a challenge: see if I could reach 90 mph in the sand. The Teryx H2 was happy to oblige.