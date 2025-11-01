This Toyota FJ60 Concept Packs Twice The Horsepower – But That's Not The Only Upgrade

The Toyota FJ60 Concept was created for the 2025 SEMA Show, which runs from November fourth through seventh in Las Vegas. It is an interesting take on combining a classic Toyota Land Cruiser's vintage charm with a contemporary Toyota powertrain and some off-road attitude to match. According to Marty Schwerter, Director of Operations at Toyota's Motorsports Garage, "It's a hot-rod approach with Toyota DNA — power, drivability, and reliability in a package that still feels true to the original Land Cruiser."

The Toyota FJ60 Land Cruiser debuted in 1980 and ran through 1987. It was equipped with a 4.2-liter inline six that produced 135 horsepower. The FJ60 rides on leaf-spring-suspended solid axles in both front and rear, all attached to a boxed ladder frame. It came with both air conditioning and power steering, a decent level of equipment back in the day. The FJ60's boxy but modern styling has held up well over time, making it one of the best looking Toyota SUVs ever designed. Even though our market never got a diesel, FJ60s in other markets had one of the best diesel engines.

The Toyota FJ60 Concept has replaced that underpowered inline six with the latest iteration of Toyota's i-FORCE 3.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6, the same one currently used in its full-size Tundra pickup. In the FJ60 Concept, it puts out 389 horsepower, a huge increase over stock. With all that power, it still provides lower emissions, better fuel economy, quieter running, and quicker response, making the FJ60 Concept much more pleasant to drive than the original version ever was.