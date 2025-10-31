Ram Brought Back The 'Dude' With This Modern Concept - Here's What All It Features

Stellantis, the corporate parent of both the Ram brand and Mopar parts, is debuting a custom-built, Mopar-ized Ram pickup truck at the 2025 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association) Show that runs from November 4 to November 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. Named "The Dude," this Ram concept revives a trim package last seen on Dodge pickups made for the 1970 and 1971 model years in very limited numbers. The original 1970-71 Dude pickup was promoted by actor Don Knotts, best known for his 162-episode run as Deputy Barney Fife on The Andy Griffith Show. Sorry, but this 'Dude' has no connection to "The Big Lebowski," the Coen brothers' movie made decades later in 1998.

The 2025 version of the Dude "...embodies the sport truck persona of the Ram brand..." according to Stellantis. The new Dude Concept is based on the Ram Big Horn 1500 and is powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 producing 395 horsepower, thanks to its upgraded Mopar cold-air intake. It has been painted in Sublime, a striking shade of green that had previously been featured on the Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars, which were both discontinued in December of 2023.

Along with blacked-out sections on The Dude Concept's hood, roof, and tailgate, a black C-stripe runs from the top of the front fender to the rear of the bed. This stripe culminates in a modern interpretation of 'The Dude,' wearing a cowboy hat, aviator sunglasses, a mustache, and possibly a goatee. The Dude Concept's grille and mirrors are also black.