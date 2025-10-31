Ram Brought Back The 'Dude' With This Modern Concept - Here's What All It Features
Stellantis, the corporate parent of both the Ram brand and Mopar parts, is debuting a custom-built, Mopar-ized Ram pickup truck at the 2025 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association) Show that runs from November 4 to November 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. Named "The Dude," this Ram concept revives a trim package last seen on Dodge pickups made for the 1970 and 1971 model years in very limited numbers. The original 1970-71 Dude pickup was promoted by actor Don Knotts, best known for his 162-episode run as Deputy Barney Fife on The Andy Griffith Show. Sorry, but this 'Dude' has no connection to "The Big Lebowski," the Coen brothers' movie made decades later in 1998.
The 2025 version of the Dude "...embodies the sport truck persona of the Ram brand..." according to Stellantis. The new Dude Concept is based on the Ram Big Horn 1500 and is powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 producing 395 horsepower, thanks to its upgraded Mopar cold-air intake. It has been painted in Sublime, a striking shade of green that had previously been featured on the Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars, which were both discontinued in December of 2023.
Along with blacked-out sections on The Dude Concept's hood, roof, and tailgate, a black C-stripe runs from the top of the front fender to the rear of the bed. This stripe culminates in a modern interpretation of 'The Dude,' wearing a cowboy hat, aviator sunglasses, a mustache, and possibly a goatee. The Dude Concept's grille and mirrors are also black.
What else should you know about The Dude Concept?
Other external touches applied to The Dude Concept include a lowered stance, satin black 22-inch wheels that are 10 inches wide, plus a body kit comprised of front splitter and side skirts. Those side skirts also accommodate black side exhausts, located just ahead of the rear wheels. Inside, the blacked-out theme continues. Black Alea leather is used to cover the front and rear seats, featuring contrasting bright green stitching. Mopar accessories added to the interior are all-weather floor mats, an instrument panel rail to hold accessories, and a safe located in the console.
While the future of The Dude Concept is unknown and it remains solely a SEMA Show Concept at this point, Mopar concepts like The Dude often morph into a new trim level that you can order directly from the Ram factory. The Dude package could be a trim upgrade on the Ram Big Horn 1500 pickup, which the concept is already based on. The body kit, green paint, blacked-out areas, stripes, and wheels could be easily added at the factory, although the non-standard side exhausts and custom interior likely won't make it to the assembly line.
Another possibility is to make the key parts of the package into aftermarket Mopar add-ons, which would fit in with Mopar's traditional role as a parts supplier for Stellantis vehicles. In the mean time, The Dude Concept from Mopar and Ram, which is no longer part of the Dodge brand, looks production-ready, depending how well it is received at the SEMA show.