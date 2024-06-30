What Ever Happened To The Dodge Dude Pickup Truck & How Many Were Made?

In its 100-plus years of existence, Dodge has become a brand name synonymous with producing some of the most iconic pickup trucks on the road. If the automaker (now Ram Trucks) has any say in the matter, it'll continue to manufacture tough trucks like the famed Adventurer for another 100 years and more. The company has, of course, developed and manufactured dozens of makes and models (including a groundbreaking 4WD pickup) since its inception, and offered countless trim packages for each. However, in the early 1970s, the company debuted one of its funkiest pickup truck trims to date with the Dude sport package.

The manufacturer first offered the Dude trim in 1970, making it available on its D100 production pickups. The Dude package was largely a cosmetic overhaul for the Sweptline D100s, with Dodge adorning the build with a few snazzy decals including a full-body black or white C-stripe on the side, a Dude decal complete with cowboy hat on the rear side panel, and a Dodge decal on the tailgate. Duding up your D100 also included the choice of some wonky paint options, including Lime Green, Burnt Orange, and Bright Yellow, among others.

Enhancements to the wheels and taillight bezels were also available, which made trucks adorned in the Dude package look about as far from a traditional Dodge as you could get. Unfortunately, the Dodge traditionalists never really embraced the decidedly flashy sport trim package. As such, the manufacturer pulled the plug on the Dodge Dude after the '71 model year.

[Featured image by Dave_07 from Lethbridge, Canada, via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-By 2.0]