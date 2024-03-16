Here's What Made The 1939 Dodge Job-Rated Trucks So Iconic

Dodge unveiled a new family of commercial trucks beginning in the 1939 model year. Popularly referred to as the Dodge "Job-Rated" trucks, the lineup was internally known as the T Series in 1939, the V Series in 1940, and the W Series from 1941 to 1947. The release of the 1939 T Series, first of the Job-Rated models, was a historic moment for Dodge. Not only were the Job-Rated trucks the first production vehicles to roll out of the brand's newly built Warren truck plant, they formed the foundation on which Dodge would build the Dodge Power Wagon, America's first commercially available 4WD pickup. The Dodge Job-Rated trucks were also the first American pickups to get heavy-duty, highly efficient diesel engines instead of gas.

The icing on the cake was the sheer variety of configurations, body styles, and wheelbase lengths, from half-ton to ¾ ton to full-bore one-ton and 1 ½ ton models with bigger wheels and tires, a 133-inch wheelbase, and a 9-foot cargo box.

[Featured Image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]