All About The Dodge Adventurer Truck

Dodge has an impressive portfolio of trucks dating back to the early 1930s, some with an "iconic" reputation for style and performance and others for a record of dependable service. In fact, classic Dodge trucks continue to be popular as more and more are restored to their former glory. In 1961, Dodge introduced the D series that featured more robust axles, enhanced frames for better support and a smoother ride, but it wasn't until 1968 that the Custom Sports Special Version of the Dodge D series would become the Adventurer.

The Adventurer was a trim option on the popular Dodge D series that helped transform the image of pickup trucks during the era. While the automaker had always been known for quality and longevity, some argue its pickups lacked stylish features that were routinely added to cars. The Adventurer would transform Dodge trucks from plain workhorses into something more upscale with premium add-ons and upgraded esthetics. Today, restored Adventurers are scarce, so these models are highly sought after, with the best examples residing in automotive museums.