Avoid These 5 EV Charging Habits For Maximum Battery Health

You've got the futuristic electric car. But did you get the memo on keeping its battery happy? Yeah, it's probably somewhere in the owner's manual, but you have to read between the lines to truly figure out what it's saying. And who has the patience for that when you're still showing off how quiet your new ride is?

But now that the new-car smell has worn off, let's talk about the elephant in the garage: The battery is the heart, soul, and most ridiculously expensive part of your electric vehicle. Replacements can cost anywhere from $5,000 to over $20,000. Yikes. And without a healthy battery, your EV turns into an overengineered paperweight.

The good news is that with proper charging habits, EV batteries can last more than 20 years. The bad news? You're probably already doing at least two of the five things that absolutely wreck battery health. These simple, everyday habits often seem harmless (if not downright responsible), letting the damage sneak by unnoticed until it's too late. So, let's go through them one by one to ensure your good intentions don't turn into a five-figure repair bill.