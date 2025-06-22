Can You Charge An EV With An Extension Cord?

When it comes to owning an electric vehicle, one of the things you're probably most concerned about (besides range anxiety) is charging it. Typically, there are three ways you can top up your car. Level 1 is with a charging cord from the manufacturer. You simply plug it into a standard wall outlet, and you're good to go. Level 2 is with a professionally installed home charger. It can charge your car considerably faster than Level 1, but it comes at a cost. The last of the three EV charging levels is Level 3, known as DC fast charging and found in EV charging locations outside your home.

If you don't have dedicated space or budget to install a home charger or are quite a distance away from the nearest EV charging station, your best bet is the Level 1 charging route. But there's one problem with most EV charging cords: their length. For instance, Tesla's Mobile Connector and Ford's Mobile Power Cord are only 20 feet.

What if your car is too far from the outlet? Can you just plug your EV charger into an extension cord instead? Unfortunately, no. There are serious safety risks if you charge your EV with an extension cord.