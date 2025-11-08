This Is One Of The Most Common Problems Riders Have With The Harley-Davidson Street Glide

The Street Glide is one of Harley-Davidson's most popular bikes. In fact, it's the most-sold Harley-Davidson model ever in the United States. That may explain why the CVO Street Glide ranks so highly on the list of the best Harleys of the last decade. But no matter how popular a motorcycle may be, none is free of criticism and problems.

We scanned owner reviews and complaints across the web to find the most common problems riders have with the Street Glides. Many of its problems are also found in other Harley-Davidson, including the following: a faulty fuel pump, which can lead to stalls and oil sumping in the engine; electrical issues, which can affect the infotainment system and display; and weak braking, which may be partially due to the bike's near-800-pound weight. However, one issue stands out more frequently than the rest, and that's excessive engine heat.

Excessive engine heat isn't always related to malfunctioning components. Instead, it's usually a question of rider comfort (or, rather, discomfort). Earlier models, especially those with the air-cooled Twin Cam engines, shed a lot of heat in the area where the right thigh is placed. For instance, in a Reddit post asking about whether their Street Glide model would be able to handle the extreme heat of a desert trip, one user replies, "The bike will be fine. You will have roasted thighs!"