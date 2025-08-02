Which Harley-Davidson Model Is Sold The Most In America?
There's no denying that Harley-Davidson is one of the most beloved motorcycle companies in the world, and with good reason. The manufacturer, over 100 years old, has produced motorcycles and motorcycle parts that have greatly shaped what today's motorcycle culture is. From some of the most iconic motorcycle engines ever created to the high-horsepower Top Fuel Harleys at the Top Fuel range and the largest motorcycle club in California, Harley-Davidson has directly or indirectly fostered it all.
Today, owning one of the company's bikes is on many a biker's bucket list. As such, many, especially in the United States, purchase one as soon as they can afford it. But which model is everyone opting to buy nowadays? At the time of this writing, the company's best-selling bike is the Street Glide from the Grand American Touring family.
Harley-Davidson shipped a total of 148,862 motorcycles in 2024, with 94,075 of those shipments being domestic. What's even more interesting is that out of those 148,862 shipped bikes, Grand American Touring Harleys accounted for a total of 85,757, making them the most shipped family out of Harley's whole catalog. But what about them, particularly the Street Glide, is so appealing that they dominated sales by such a landslide?
Harley has something for everyone
Harley-Davidson is known to have something for every type of biker. If you're interested in customizable motorcycles that are perfect for a casual, comfortable cross-country ride, then a Harley Cruiser might be right for you. If you're looking for something faster, the company's Sport models might be a great fit, especially if you're just starting your biker journey. These bikes also deliver enough power and style to make even a veteran smile. If you're more into off-roading, the company's Adventure Touring bikes have you covered. However, if you're more interested in motorcycles built for long, comfortable countryside trips, then the Grand American Touring family has what you need.
Harley even offers a trike and electric bike category, each with its own devoted clientele who love many of the models in their lineup. However, among all these bike categories, the Grand American Touring stands out as the most popular. These bikes are also some of the priciest in the manufacturer's lineup. Still, the style, presence, and power they embody are hard to find anywhere else.
The perfect blend of classic and modern Harley-Davidson
Grand American Touring bikes, alongside Cruisers, have long had that classic Harley-Davidson look and feel that many bikers gravitate toward. Among the Grand American Tourers, the 2025 Street Glide, which isn't beginner-friendly, comes with Harley-Davidson's very own liquid-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin, rated at 105 horsepower and 130 pound-feet of torque. While the engine itself is a solid reason to get the Street Glide, what really turns heads is the design, extra performance features, and technological advancements the bike offers.
Let's start with the elephant in the room, which is the motorcycle's Batwing fairing, a feature that roars "Harley-Davidson tourer" from a mile away. The Street Glide's fairing boasts computational fluid dynamics (CFD) that bolsters its aerodynamics while enhancing the riding experience. Alongside the fairing is the bike's iconic LED lighting and wheels, all of which give the Street Glide that perfect blend of powerful Harley stance and modern style. There's also the rear suspension system and seating style, all of which add to the comfortable ride that many Harley tourers are known for.
As for technology, many of the advancements that Harley-Davidson has included in its Grand American Tourers are aimed at making the motorcycle feel as intuitive, modern, and comfortable as possible. The Street Glide features a 200-watt, four-channel amplifier for deep, crisp sounds, along with a Skyline OS-powered 312-millimeter touchscreen color TFT infotainment display that doubles as a navigation screen. There are also three different riding modes, including road, sport, and rain modes, allowing the rider to adapt to the environment at the touch of a button.