Which Harley-Davidson Model Is Sold The Most In America?

There's no denying that Harley-Davidson is one of the most beloved motorcycle companies in the world, and with good reason. The manufacturer, over 100 years old, has produced motorcycles and motorcycle parts that have greatly shaped what today's motorcycle culture is. From some of the most iconic motorcycle engines ever created to the high-horsepower Top Fuel Harleys at the Top Fuel range and the largest motorcycle club in California, Harley-Davidson has directly or indirectly fostered it all.

Today, owning one of the company's bikes is on many a biker's bucket list. As such, many, especially in the United States, purchase one as soon as they can afford it. But which model is everyone opting to buy nowadays? At the time of this writing, the company's best-selling bike is the Street Glide from the Grand American Touring family.

Harley-Davidson shipped a total of 148,862 motorcycles in 2024, with 94,075 of those shipments being domestic. What's even more interesting is that out of those 148,862 shipped bikes, Grand American Touring Harleys accounted for a total of 85,757, making them the most shipped family out of Harley's whole catalog. But what about them, particularly the Street Glide, is so appealing that they dominated sales by such a landslide?